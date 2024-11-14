Nebraska among Texas Tech football opponents in the latest bowl projections





The Texas Tech football team has a week to regroup after its loss to Colorado, but the Red Raiders still have to make plans for the postseason. With the Red Raiders (6-4, 4-3) On an open date, let's take a fresh look at some bowl projections. The latest version offers plenty of variety and loads of fun features, including renewed rivalries and some old friends coming together to battle it out on the playing field. Here are the latest bowl projections for Texas Tech. Action Network: Brett McMurphy of Action Network now the Red Raiders are headed to Alabama for the Birmingham Bowl to take on NC State. The Wolfpack are 5-5 this season. Texas Tech and NC State last played during the 2022 season, a 27-14 win in Raleigh by the Wolfpack. CBS Sports: Jerry Palm of CBS Sports hasn't lost faith in the Red Raiders and their path to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Palm still has Texas Tech heading to Orlando on Dec. 28 to face SMU. The Mustangs still have a path to the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. ESPN: The ESPN duo of Kyle Noagura and Mark Schlabach have differing opinions on Texas Tech's bowl prospects. In their updated projections, Schlabach has the Red Raiders heading to Phoenix for a Dec. 26 matchup with Nebraska in the Rate Bowl. Bonagura has placed Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl and will face Texas A&M. Lots of intrigue with both matchups. The Red Raiders and Aggies haven't played a football game against each other since 2011, while Joey McGuire's son Garrett is the wide receiver coach at Nebraska. Matt Rhule is the head coach of the Korenhuskersincluding Joey who worked at Baylor. 247Sport: Spicy matchup presented by Brad Crawford of 247Sports. In his latest projections, Crawford has the Red Raiders in the Pop-Tarts Bowl near Miami. Like SMU, Miami still has a path to the CFP as ACC champions, but lost on the road to Georgia Tech this weekend.

