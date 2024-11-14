Diego Forlan: Former Manchester United striker suffers heavy defeat on professional tennis debut in Uruguay | Tennis news





Footballer and tennis player Diego Forlan suffered a 6-1 6-2 doubles defeat on his professional debut at the age of 45 in front of his home crowd. Forlan and Argentine partner Federico Coria fell in straight sets to Bolivian duo Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos after receiving a wildcard into the ATP Challenger event the Uruguay Open in Montevideo. Both teams held serve to start the match, but Arias and Zeballos quickly pulled away after earning a break in the third game of the first set. The second set followed in similar fashion, with Forlan and Coria struggling to contain their opponents' powerful serves. The Bolivian duo won 85 percent of their first serves for the match as they secured victory in just 47 minutes. Tweet

Allow cookies once Forlan signed for Manchester United from Argentine club Independiente in 2002 and was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side that won the 2003 Premier League title and the 2004 FA Cup. After making 98 appearances and scoring 17 goals, Forlan joined Spanish side Villarreal and later played for Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan before playing in Brazil, Japan, Uruguay, India and Hong Kong. He scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for his country and finished as co-top scorer at the 2010 World Cup as Uruguay finished third in South Africa and won the 2011 Copa America. Forlan was a promising junior tennis player and has continued to play since retiring his boots in 2019. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TVstreaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, which will give Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport at no extra cost this year. Read more here.

