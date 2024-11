Chase Finback R11 – handmade grade 1 English willow cricket bat

Chase Finback R11 – handmade English willow of class 1 adult cricket bat Feather-light pickup, perfect for every recording!

Extra hollowed flanks provide a feather-light pick-up, increasing control for a fast response time. It is the perfect bat for playing both touch shots and offensive drives. HIGHLIGHTS MIDDLE LEAF SWEET SPOT Perfect for any shot TRADITIONAL FACIAL PROFILE Maximizes performance TRADITIONAL SEMI-OVAL HANDLE Provides ultimate comfort and control EMBOSSED CHEVRON GRIP Prevents movement during the shot ANGULAR TOE Prevents spurs caused by tapping CHROME PRINTED AND EMBOSSED LABELS Wears beautiful looks ACETONE SEALANT APPLIED TO THE TOE Prevents water damage BOXED AND READY TO PLAY The bat will be fully prepared before shipping TOE GUARD & ANTI SCUFF APPLIED Better protection for the bat SIZES

Measurements are based on the height from the floor to the wrist, standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent with arms down at your sides. See the table via the link in the Size Chart. Finback options for adult sizes:

LB, LH, SH, SSH, ACD Finback adult bat willow class options: R11 – Grade one English willow R7 – Grade Two English Willow R4 – Grade three English willow WEIGHTED AND EDGES BONED, HANDMADE IN ENGLAND

All bats are hammered for four hours to loosen and soften the compressed wood fibers on the surface to create a smooth finish, increasing the performance of the bats' recoil response. Edges and corners are additionally reinforced during the production process to form a layer of protection against damage. HONESTLY Chase Cricket bats are all individually handmade in their workshop in Hampshire, UK. Hailing from the fields of England, Chase Cricket selects only the finest English willow for their cricket bats. Using artisanal craft techniques, bat making methods are combined with advanced design to create cricket bats that look extraordinary and offer the ultimate in performance. AVAILABILITY In stock, ready to ship: SH weighing 2.8 pounds Rest is made per order in England and takes approximately 3 weeks delivery time

