Week 11 fantasy football rankings (2024)





The 2024 NFL season is almost in the witching hour for fantasy football managers. Week 10 (MNF in progress) was anything but predictable, especially in the recipient. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tylan Wallace, Alec Pierce, John Metchie III, Rashod Bateman and Ricky Pearsall all finished as WR1s. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel and Malik Nabers all failed to record double-digit half-PPR points. Pleasure. Week 11 is now upon us. Here's a look at my fantasy football rankings from Week 11. Switch between standard, half PPR (point per reception), and full PPR to see where players rank in your league format. If you're looking for fantasy rankings for the rest of the season, check out the myWeek 11 trade value chart, where you've got all formats covered. NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more. Our team at USA TODAY Sports brings you plenty of content to help you with your drafting and roster decisions for Week 11. Wondering who the best waiver wire claims are? We've got that covered so you can make your picks up. Want to know which players you can drop? We have that too. We also have a list of the 10 best buy low/sell high candidates. Finally, if you need a defense, be sure to check out our fantasy DST rankings. Please note: these rankings will change significantly over the course of the week. Check back Sunday morning for the latest updates. Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Risers and fallers UP: Brock Purdy Has finished as a top-eight fantasy quarterback in four straight games. The Seahawks have given up the eighth-best fantasy points to the position since Week 4, including a QB6 performance from Purdy in Week 6.

Has finished as a top-eight fantasy quarterback in four straight games. The Seahawks have given up the eighth-best fantasy points to the position since Week 4, including a QB6 performance from Purdy in Week 6. UP: Jared Goff This is a great place. Goff has ranked QB15 or worse in six of his nine games, but this feels like the perfect opportunity to get it right. The veteran gets a home game against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most points to signal callers this season.

This is a great place. Goff has ranked QB15 or worse in six of his nine games, but this feels like the perfect opportunity to get it right. The veteran gets a home game against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most points to signal callers this season. UP: Justin Herbert Has quietly posted three consecutive top-12 performances. Herbert should continue to do well against a Bengals team that has given up the third-most points to quarterbacks since Week 3.

Has quietly posted three consecutive top-12 performances. Herbert should continue to do well against a Bengals team that has given up the third-most points to quarterbacks since Week 3. UP: Russell Wilson Has finished as the QB3, QB24 and QB9 in three starts since taking the starting job for Pittsburgh. He will face a Ravens defense that has given up an average of 26 fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 5. Only the Bucs have been more generous during that period.

Has finished as the QB3, QB24 and QB9 in three starts since taking the starting job for Pittsburgh. He will face a Ravens defense that has given up an average of 26 fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 5. Only the Bucs have been more generous during that period. UP: Bo Nix Has been QB1 in four of his last six games and gets a plus matchup in Week 11. The Falcons have given up at least 16.9 fantasy points to quarterbacks in eight of their last nine games.

Has been QB1 in four of his last six games and gets a plus matchup in Week 11. The Falcons have given up at least 16.9 fantasy points to quarterbacks in eight of their last nine games. DOWN: Jayden Daniels The rookie hasn't finished higher than QB11 in six consecutive games. The matchup is subpar, as the Eagles rank fourth against quarterbacks in 2024.

The rookie hasn't finished higher than QB11 in six consecutive games. The matchup is subpar, as the Eagles rank fourth against quarterbacks in 2024. DOWN: Jordan Love Always in the QB1 conversation, but this is a tough one. No team has given up fewer fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Bears.

Always in the QB1 conversation, but this is a tough one. No team has given up fewer fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Bears. DOWN: Sam Darnold The bubble seems to have burst. After posting top-10 performances in three of his first four games, Darnold has ranked QB13 or worse in four of his last five games. Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings: Risers and fallers UP: Kenneth Walker III A matchup with San Francisco isn't as intimidating as it has been in the past. The 49ers have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to running backs since Week 3. Walker's involvement in the passing game gives him a relatively safe floor.

A matchup with San Francisco isn't as intimidating as it has been in the past. The 49ers have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to running backs since Week 3. Walker's involvement in the passing game gives him a relatively safe floor. UP: Kareem Hunt The veteran has now finished as an RB13 or better in four of his last five games, and he has recorded at least 21 touches in five consecutive games. He should eat against a Bills front that has allowed the second-most points to opposing backfields in 2024.

The veteran has now finished as an RB13 or better in four of his last five games, and he has recorded at least 21 touches in five consecutive games. He should eat against a Bills front that has allowed the second-most points to opposing backfields in 2024. UP: Nick Chubb Those who put Chubb away have been waiting for a match like this. No team has given up more fantasy points to running backs than the Saints since Week 3.

Those who put Chubb away have been waiting for a match like this. No team has given up more fantasy points to running backs than the Saints since Week 3. UP: Audric Estime The rookie received 70% of the backfield carries in Week 10. While his 14 carries didn't amount to much, Estime will get a much better matchup in Week 11. Seven backs have posted at least 11.9 half PPR points against the Falcons since Week 4 .

The rookie received 70% of the backfield carries in Week 10. While his 14 carries didn't amount to much, Estime will get a much better matchup in Week 11. Seven backs have posted at least 11.9 half PPR points against the Falcons since Week 4 . DOWN: DAndre Swift Chicago's offense is a mess, and that has finally trickled down to Swift. After posting four straight top-10 finishes, Swift finished as the RB23 and RB28 in his last two matches, respectively.

Chicago's offense is a mess, and that has finally trickled down to Swift. After posting four straight top-10 finishes, Swift finished as the RB23 and RB28 in his last two matches, respectively. DOWN: James Cook The nightmare matchup of the week goes to Cook, who faces the Chiefs. No running back has surpassed 12.2 half PPR points against Kansas City this season.

The nightmare matchup of the week goes to Cook, who faces the Chiefs. No running back has surpassed 12.2 half PPR points against Kansas City this season. DOWN: Aaron Jones After posting top-10 performances in two of his first three games, Jones has been ranked RB13 or worse in six consecutive games. In fact, the veteran has finished higher than RB19 just once in his last five games. Jones also missed some snaps in Week 10 due to a pectoral injury.

After posting top-10 performances in two of his first three games, Jones has been ranked RB13 or worse in six consecutive games. In fact, the veteran has finished higher than RB19 just once in his last five games. Jones also missed some snaps in Week 10 due to a pectoral injury. DOWN: Javonte Williams We are approaching drop area for Williams. The 24-year-old has finished R27 or lower in all but two games, managing just three touches against the Chiefs in Week 10. Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings: Risers and fallers UP: George Pickens In the three games since Russell Wilson took over at quarterback, Pickens has finished as the WR4, WR44 and WR5, and that WR44 outing included two touchdowns called back. In Week 11, he faces a Ravens secondary that is allowing receivers 5.4 more half PPR points per game than any other team in the league.

In the three games since Russell Wilson took over at quarterback, Pickens has finished as the WR4, WR44 and WR5, and that WR44 outing included two touchdowns called back. In Week 11, he faces a Ravens secondary that is allowing receivers 5.4 more half PPR points per game than any other team in the league. UP: Deebo Samuel Sr. and Juan Jennings In five career games against the Seahawks, Deebo finished as the WR2, WR25, WR9, WR1 and WR6, respectively. Meanwhile, Jennings took on Brandon Aiyuk's role in Week 10 and collected 10 targets, which he converted into 7 receptions for 93 yards. He's a rock-solid WR2 against a Seattle defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wideouts since Week 4.

In five career games against the Seahawks, Deebo finished as the WR2, WR25, WR9, WR1 and WR6, respectively. Meanwhile, Jennings took on Brandon Aiyuk's role in Week 10 and collected 10 targets, which he converted into 7 receptions for 93 yards. He's a rock-solid WR2 against a Seattle defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wideouts since Week 4. UP: Carlo Tillman Over his last three games, Tillman has finishes of WR14, WR3 and WR12. Make sure he stays hot against a Saints team that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers since Week 5.

Over his last three games, Tillman has finishes of WR14, WR3 and WR12. Make sure he stays hot against a Saints team that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers since Week 5. UP: Calvin Ridley The 29-year-old has scored at least eight goals in five straight games, and he has finished as WR7 and WR3 in two of his last three games. He's a strong start against a Vikings defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points to receivers this season.

The 29-year-old has scored at least eight goals in five straight games, and he has finished as WR7 and WR3 in two of his last three games. He's a strong start against a Vikings defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points to receivers this season. UP: Jakobi Meyers Now the WR1 on the Raiders, Meyers has racked up at least seven targets in five straight games, and in three of them he has finished as the WR22 or higher. The matchup is sub-par, but the production speaks for itself.

Now the WR1 on the Raiders, Meyers has racked up at least seven targets in five straight games, and in three of them he has finished as the WR22 or higher. The matchup is sub-par, but the production speaks for itself. DOWN: Davante Adams Since joining the Jets, Adams has finished as the WR39 or lower in three of four games. The upside is there, but he's a volatile WR2 until further notice.

Since joining the Jets, Adams has finished as the WR39 or lower in three of four games. The upside is there, but he's a volatile WR2 until further notice. DOWN: Jayden Reed The 24-year-old finished as the WR1 and WR2 in his first two games of the season with Jordan Love behind center, but since then he has ranked as the WR19 or lower in five consecutive games. A tough matchup awaits in Week 11, as the Bears have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2024.

The 24-year-old finished as the WR1 and WR2 in his first two games of the season with Jordan Love behind center, but since then he has ranked as the WR19 or lower in five consecutive games. A tough matchup awaits in Week 11, as the Bears have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2024. DOWN: CeeDee Lam In his first outing without Dak Prescott at quarterback, Lamb somehow managed just 21 yards on 10 targets. He's nothing more than a WR3 given the situation in Dallas.

In his first outing without Dak Prescott at quarterback, Lamb somehow managed just 21 yards on 10 targets. He's nothing more than a WR3 given the situation in Dallas. DOWN: Brian Thomas Jr. With Trevor Lawrence missing Sunday's game against the Vikings, Thomas received just three goals from backup Mac Jones. What's more concerning is the fact that the rookie hasn't completed five targets since Week 6. It will be hard to trust him if Jones starts again, even in a plus matchup against the Lions. Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings: risers and fallers UP: Mark Andrews After totaling just six receptions through his first four games, Andrews is back in form. The veteran has ranked in the top-10 in four of his last five outings, including finishes in TE3, TE3 and TE2.

After totaling just six receptions through his first four games, Andrews is back in form. The veteran has ranked in the top-10 in four of his last five outings, including finishes in TE3, TE3 and TE2. UP: TJ Hockenson In his second game back from injury, Hockenson led the Vikings with nine targets, which he converted into 8 receptions for 72 yards. The Titans are a tough matchup on paper, but that's more a reflection of the tight ends they've faced.

In his second game back from injury, Hockenson led the Vikings with nine targets, which he converted into 8 receptions for 72 yards. The Titans are a tough matchup on paper, but that's more a reflection of the tight ends they've faced. DOWN: Evan Engram Engram is routinely ranked in the top eight at tight end and has finished as the TE12 or lower in four straight games. The Lions have yet to allow a double-digit half-PPR point until a tight end in 2024.

