Taylor Fritz: American tennis star praises the great impact of influencer friend Morgan Riddle after an impressive season

It's no secret that American men's tennis has been lacking a superstar for years.

Many have come and gone, offering promise but ultimately fading away. John Isner, Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, all excellent players who had impressive careers, but ultimately missed out on individual success at the highest level.

The US has not won a men's Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick. Not since the days of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi has an American man dominated the sport.

Taylor Fritz still has a long way to go if he wants to reach that level of success, but as the seasons go by, winning a bronze medal at the Olympics and becoming the first American man in fifteen years to win a grand slam finale certainly achieves one way to achieve that. get American fans excited about what's to come.

I had a very great year, Fritz said in an interview with CNN Sport. Lots of highlights, and regardless of this week I'm going to end this year as my best year ever.

Fritz is currently competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy and started his second appearance at the tournament with a 6-4 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev, his 50th win of the year. That was followed by a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

Despite his strong year, Fritz is reluctant to see himself as the figure at the forefront of American men's tennis.

Personally, I've never seen it like that, just because I've been put in a group of so many other guys my age who are also very high-ranked, very good players, the 27-year-old said.

So I always felt like we had all the expectations together. It has never been so much focused on one person. Of course, because I'm the highest ranked, people want to put it more on me, but I just focus on improving myself and trying to get these good results for myself.

Fritz credits his girlfriend, influencer Morgan Riddle, with helping him maintain the mental edge needed to compete at the highest level.

Riddle has become a fixture at grand slam events in recent years, supporting Fritz at major tournaments around the world. The pair started dating in 2020 and Riddle admits he knew next to nothing about the sport at the start of their relationship.

Last year though The New York Times called her the most famous woman in men's tennis and the pairing profile has soared since she appeared in the Netflix docuseries Break Point, which follows the highs and lows of life in professional tennis.

I think it's great to have someone who is there with you, supports you and helps keep you focused, Fritz explained. As someone who previously had nothing to do with tennis, in Morgan's case, she has done a fantastic job over the years, just with understanding.

She gets it, and she also understands what it takes every week and all year long to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that's very important. I just always have someone to help me.

Fritz's 2024 season featured quarter-finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon came either side of a round-of-16 exit from Casper Ruud at Roland Garros. These were all respectable results, but the US season really came together during a short period earlier this year.

First, on August 3, he won bronze together with Tommy Paul in the men's doubles at the Olympic Games in Paris. Then, 36 days later, he faced world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the US Open final, having beaten Ruud, Alexander Zverev and compatriot Frances Tiafoe to get there.

He would go down in straight sets, but had already proven that he had made a significant step forward from previous years.

I think a lot of it is mental, Fritz said. I feel like the levels are pretty similar (to last season).

Sometimes it's just that one week or two weeks where you put it together and make a deep run. That could be the difference in the rankings between finishing in the top eight and finishing 10th, 11th, 12th. It's literally just a few matches here and there, one tournament where it clicks.

The ATP Finals is a tournament that will undoubtedly be close to Fritz's heart. In 2022, in his other appearance in the competition, the American defeated Nadal on his debut in the tournament, the first time in his career that he has defeated a top three player.

Two years later, and as the Spaniard approaches his last ever match before retirement at the Davis Cup Finals later this month, Fritz spoke of how grateful he is to have gone up against a legend of the sport.

“I feel like I could say so many things, but I would say the biggest thing is that we are so fortunate to have had the opportunity to play against him and compete against him,” he said. There is no one specific moment. I didn't watch much tennis growing up, but I watched Rafa.

I remember the Wimbledon final (2008) with him and Fed. It's crazy that I was a little kid and not like a teenager. I was a little kid watching him play and then we grew up and got the chance to play against him. That's something that's so special.

There are only a few players like that, and it's really a bit crazy when you get the chance to play against them.

As the era of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic draws to a close, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz may begin to establish themselves as the big two of men's tennis, although Fritz will be confident that in the coming years there will be the possibility of becoming two three.