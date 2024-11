Xfinity Live! outdoor expansion will include more bars, food trucks and a stage

The makeover underway at Xfinity Live!, the only bar in South Philadelphia's sports stadium district, received a positive review from the city's Arts Commission on Wednesday. The expansion of the outdoor offering, from Cordish Cos. and Comcast Spectacor, is expected to be completed in early 2026. It includes a VIP pavilion, a live music stage, a plaza, public art, food trucks, a beer garden with seating for 236 patrons and space for games like table tennis and cornhole. The new price tag is $15 million, up from $12 million when it was first announced. Representatives for the project said few changes would be made to the existing Xfinity Live! Building, except painting and some lighting on the outside to better illuminate the square. There is now an outdoor area. We just improved it, [and] brought out the energy a little more by adding a few more bars, said Daniel Bedesem of architecture firm Perkins Eastman. But essentially the way it works is the same. Five additional bars will be added to the exterior of Xfinity Live!, including three freestanding bars in and around the plaza and two in the VIP Pavilion. One of the outdoor bars would include an expansion of the PBR Cowboy Bar inside the building, and another would be a Crush bar with juice offerings. The project does not require a zoning permit to move forward, but does require general design and signage approval from the city's Arts Commission. It easily received the first of that Wednesday. Frankly, it looks very good, and it is really necessary, says Raed Nasser, member of the Art Committee. We need something like this in Philadelphia. Cordish Cos. and Comcast Spectacor are planning public art for the site and showed a display of a huge Love Park-style signage intended to be posted on Instagram, although Bedesem said no decision had been made yet on whether it would be placed in a prominent place would be placed. point such as 11th Street at the entrance or to distribute art around the grounds. The expansion of Xfinity Live! is the first aspect of what Comcast Spectacor promises is a dramatic reinterpretation of the sports stadium district, currently dominated by one of the largest parking lots in North America. The more ambitious $2.5 billion proposal, which emerged after the Philadelphia 76ers began their campaign to vacate the complex for a new Center City arena, would include housing, green space and other developments including hotels, restaurants and outdoor venues . For now, however, only Xfinity Live expansion is guaranteed. The atmosphere they are going for [is to] build on the energy there in the stadiums when people are tailgating, Bedesem said.

