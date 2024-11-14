Sports
Tam High football team receives a warning for using racist language
The Tamalpais Union High School District is threatening to cancel Tam High football games if the program experiences more racist incidents.
In a letter to football players and their families, Kelly Lara, an assistant district superintendent, said two incidents involving racial slurs against and about a black teammate occurred.
“I am shocked that this has happened twice within the football team,” Lara wrote. “This is unacceptable. It is very painful for the targeted teammate and for all black teammates. The wave of damage is not limited to the football team; this also harms the broader Tam High community of Black students, staff and families.”
The letter, sent Oct. 25, informs the team that the district is placing him on probation. Lara said if another incident occurs, the team will immediately forfeit games or the entire season.
Tara Taupier, the district superintendent, said administrators were “shocked by and unequivocally denounced the use of anti-Black speech and behavior.”
“This harmful language affects not only the targeted individual, but also the wider Tam High and district-wide community,” she said.
Taupier said an administration team, the athletic director and coaches held a meeting with the Tam High football community and students “to discuss the incidents and reinforce our expectations for student behavior.”
Taupier confirmed that disciplinary action was taken outside of the probationary period, but declined to discuss details due to privacy concerns.
The incidents involving the football team follow other recent controversies at the school. In April, the school investigated students after a racist photo circulated. In October 2023, students led a walkout in protest after a video of students using a racial slur was circulated through the school.
Taupier said the district has continually educated students about inclusive language and respect, as well as disciplinary action for violating related policies. Disciplinary consequences for violating the policy include suspension from school and possible expulsion.
Lara wrote that football players were aware of the district's policy because all students have been educated about hate speech.
“That is why all students are aware of our expectations and our zero-tolerance policy,” said Lara. “There are no excuses. “I am concerned that there is a culture of anti-Blackness within the Tam High Football team and a climate where anti-Black, dehumanizing speech can continue.”
Ida Times-Green, elected in the Nov. 5 school district board election, said the district held a forum at Tam High in May about racism. The meeting was intended to discuss the district's anti-racism plan and focused on three main priorities: education and student engagement; staff training; and parent education and involvement.
“From a personal perspective, I have zero tolerance for racism in any form,” Times-Green said. “Certainly, racist acts should never manifest themselves in educational institutions and especially not in organized sports. Organized sports are a time for students to build camaraderie, character, friendships and pride.”
Times-Green, who is Black, is part of the district's Racial Justice Task Force, which works to build bonds between families through events like dinners that encourage conversations between strangers.
“The district charts a path of belonging for all students and there is no room to mistreat others based on their racial identity, gender, economic status or individual preference,” Times-Green said in an email.
Lara says in her letter that she expects teammates to express racist language or behavior and to stand up for each other. She said being a silent spectator to racist and harmful behavior is tantamount to condoning it.
“As a team, I expect you to lift each other up and encourage each other, both on and off the field; do not destroy each other,” the letter states. “I believe the Tam High Football Team can come together and reflect on the harm that has been done and commit to creating a more just community, free from racial harm, within the team.”
Originally published:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marinij.com/2024/11/12/tam-high-football-team-gets-warning-on-racist-language/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- Ohio high school football playoffs: Third round scores
- PPI boss calls Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies key figures in Jakarta regional elections
- EU needs Britain, former French president pleads with Starmer to warn against Trump's return
- Israeli settlers turn West Bank olive groves into battlefields
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Donald Trump chooses Robert Kennedy Jr to lead the US Department of Health