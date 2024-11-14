Tam High football team receives a warning for using racist language

The Tamalpais Union High School District is threatening to cancel Tam High football games if the program experiences more racist incidents.

In a letter to football players and their families, Kelly Lara, an assistant district superintendent, said two incidents involving racial slurs against and about a black teammate occurred.

“I am shocked that this has happened twice within the football team,” Lara wrote. “This is unacceptable. It is very painful for the targeted teammate and for all black teammates. The wave of damage is not limited to the football team; this also harms the broader Tam High community of Black students, staff and families.”

The letter, sent Oct. 25, informs the team that the district is placing him on probation. Lara said if another incident occurs, the team will immediately forfeit games or the entire season.

Tara Taupier, the district superintendent, said administrators were “shocked by and unequivocally denounced the use of anti-Black speech and behavior.”

“This harmful language affects not only the targeted individual, but also the wider Tam High and district-wide community,” she said.

Taupier said an administration team, the athletic director and coaches held a meeting with the Tam High football community and students “to discuss the incidents and reinforce our expectations for student behavior.”

Taupier confirmed that disciplinary action was taken outside of the probationary period, but declined to discuss details due to privacy concerns.

The incidents involving the football team follow other recent controversies at the school. In April, the school investigated students after a racist photo circulated. In October 2023, students led a walkout in protest after a video of students using a racial slur was circulated through the school.

Taupier said the district has continually educated students about inclusive language and respect, as well as disciplinary action for violating related policies. Disciplinary consequences for violating the policy include suspension from school and possible expulsion.

Lara wrote that football players were aware of the district's policy because all students have been educated about hate speech.

“That is why all students are aware of our expectations and our zero-tolerance policy,” said Lara. “There are no excuses. “I am concerned that there is a culture of anti-Blackness within the Tam High Football team and a climate where anti-Black, dehumanizing speech can continue.”

Ida Times-Green, elected in the Nov. 5 school district board election, said the district held a forum at Tam High in May about racism. The meeting was intended to discuss the district's anti-racism plan and focused on three main priorities: education and student engagement; staff training; and parent education and involvement.

“From a personal perspective, I have zero tolerance for racism in any form,” Times-Green said. “Certainly, racist acts should never manifest themselves in educational institutions and especially not in organized sports. Organized sports are a time for students to build camaraderie, character, friendships and pride.”

Times-Green, who is Black, is part of the district's Racial Justice Task Force, which works to build bonds between families through events like dinners that encourage conversations between strangers.

“The district charts a path of belonging for all students and there is no room to mistreat others based on their racial identity, gender, economic status or individual preference,” Times-Green said in an email.

Lara says in her letter that she expects teammates to express racist language or behavior and to stand up for each other. She said being a silent spectator to racist and harmful behavior is tantamount to condoning it.

“As a team, I expect you to lift each other up and encourage each other, both on and off the field; do not destroy each other,” the letter states. “I believe the Tam High Football Team can come together and reflect on the harm that has been done and commit to creating a more just community, free from racial harm, within the team.”