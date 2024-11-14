Goodbye, tennis! How padel took over the world

It's 6pm on a warm September evening and I'm driving to the Marbella Club in a mud-splattered Toyota Hilux, a pick-up built for work, not valet parking. I'm here for my very first game of padel, a racket sport billed as tennis's rebellious younger brother thanks to its relaxed dress code and emphasis on socializing (it's always played in doubles).

You may not have heard of padel (pronounced paddle), but you've almost certainly heard the cacophonous clap created by the game's estimated 30 million players. The Princess of Wales is a fan. So is Stormzy. It is now Spain's second most popular sport, behind only football. Andy Murray, who picked up the game while training in Spain as a teenager and eventually invested in it Game4Padelthe United Kingdom's largest padel operator, has been converted. I like that it's fast, says the retired two-time Wimbledon champion. You play a lot of balls at each point and have to react quickly. It's not about power, it's more about placement. Coming from tennis, I appreciate that technical aspect.

Hubertus von Hohenlohe plays padel at the Marbella Club

I like that you play a lot of balls quickly and have to react quickly

The Marbella Club has one padel court and it is always fully booked. I have Hubertus von Hohenlohe to thank for my initiation. Only his family name, engraved in the foundations of this hotel, can secure a place at the last minute on the court named after his father, Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe, who brought padel from Mexico to Europe in the early 1970s. The court, about a third the size of a tennis court, is surrounded by glass and mesh walls built to bounce the ball during longer rallies. Unlike tennis, where an ace can close a point, in padel the softer ball almost always comes back: from the walls, from the racket and for a first-timer like me from my ego. I assumed I would tackle it like a natural because I would be generally athletic, but for the first ten minutes I'm swinging the racket like I'm in a home run derby. I'm probably trying a little too hard to impress the blonde, Oakley-wearing hunk of Hubertus' partner, straight from central casting. Our fourth player, the hotel padel instructor, makes it clear that I need to loop my wristband to prevent the racket (and possibly someone's teeth) from flying around. After 20 minutes I'm hooked.

Philippe Junot plays padel at the Marbella Club

In the meantime, the business of padel turns out to be very lucrative. Hubertus gave me a T-shirt from a recent Head collaboration to wear. Major players such as Adidas and Nike have launched padel-specific lines, while specialty labels such as Spain's Nox, Italy's Hirostar and Britain's Pulco are rapidly expanding their global footprint. Joe Middleton, founder of Pulco, named in tribute to the sport's origins in Acapulco, describes padel as something youthful: Padel is not what mom and dad did. It's snowboarding in Chamonix, not luxury skiing in Courchevel. As for the aesthetics of the brands? No skirts for women; for men, no collars and all our training tops have hoodies, he adds, which underlines their relaxed, casual vibe.

Playing padel on the court at Estelle Manor Mark Antonius Vos Padel rackets at Estelle Manor court; it has completely abandoned tennis courts in favor of padel Mark Antonius Vos

Padel's idiosyncratic origins date back to Acapulco in 1969, when Mexican businessman Enrique Corcuera, who had little space for a full-size tennis court at his home in LasBrisas, improvised by building a smaller version. Some say the walls were added to prevent his daughter from disrupting his afternoon siesta.

Another story attributes the walls to a misunderstanding by a contractor during the construction of Corcuera's friend Alfonso von Hohenlohe's padel court in Marbella. As Hubertus recalls: In the early 1970s, after a visit to the Corcueras in Acapulco, my father decided to build a similar court. He sketched a design with shadows for perspective, but the contractor mistook them for walls. When my father returned from a ski trip, the walls were already up.

Hubertus von Hohenlohe at Marbella Club

Those walls are essential for the rebounding ball, the aspect of the game that is found most challenging. The same applied to Bobby Dekeyser, the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper and founder of Dedon, the German outdoor furniture manufacturer. After overcoming his initial instinct to block every ball, he quickly fell in love. It's fun, nothing serious, but you can still be competitive, he says. In 2020, Dekeyser built an outdoor track on his farm in Ibiza. Two years later, he invested in PadelCity, a Munich-based company that aims to grow to 100 facilities in Germany by the end of 2025. Financially speaking it makes sense: you can fit two padel courts on one tennis court.

Dekeyser's story reflects the broader trend: padel is not just growing explosively. In the past three years, the number of padel courts in 130 countries has increased to a total of more than 60,000. It's also become newly chic in Britain, where the Cotswolds enjoy padel parties with live DJs on Daylesford Farms' three new courts (neighbor David Beckham is a fan). Nearby Estelle Manor, the members-only country club and hotel, has done away with tennis courts entirely in favor of padel. High fashion is joining the craze: in February, Valentino collaborated with boutique padel center Matcha Club in Dubai. It is now possible to hit Prada balls with a colorful Pucci padel.

Meanwhile, padel is creating a pipeline of talent that is shaking up the professional sports world. There are more and more young, well-trained players with a bright future ahead of them, says Juan Lebrn Chincoa, the 29-year-old Spanish padel star. The competition is becoming fiercer. While Spain and Argentina still dominate, 47 of the top 50 male players come from these two countries, Italy and Sweden are catching up. According to the 2024 Padel Report, of the 4,874 FIP-ranked players, 1,362 are women.

The courts of Daylesford Farm in the Cotswolds Alex Dubber

It's a tactical game where patience and strategy outweigh brute force, says Laura Bailey, a HTSI employee and passionate tennis player. Although Bailey says tennis changed her life, the accessibility of padel won her over. Unlike many sports, where skill differences can be intimidating, padels' smaller courts and use of walls give both beginners and seasoned players the feeling that they are in the same league. It is inclusive and accessible to everyone. I know young mothers who have built friendships through their weekly padel matches, and young men who have swapped their 5pm football matches for padel, she says.

Recommended

Arnaud Frisch, the French nightlife impresario behind Silencio in Paris, Ibiza and New York, is one such fan. Combining my work with sports is difficult, but padel has been my gateway. The social element undoubtedly appeals to Frisch. After our Marbella Club game, Hubertus and I cool off with a caita in the courtyard. He then tells me about the newly inaugurated Padel club Alfonso Hohenlohe in Treviso, Italy, while I consider onpadel the ultimate icebreaker. Hubertus agrees, as he takes a sip of his beer, that this is as much a part of the sport as the game itself.