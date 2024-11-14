Greg McElroy continues to speak out for BYU over the College Football Playoff committee's disrespect





BYU clocked in at No. 6 and is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff, where the field was selected today. But despite an increase in the selection committee's latest rankings, ESPN analyst says Greg McElroy still sucks for the Cougars. A week later, he said BYU is still undefeated after escaping its rival Utah A win on Saturday should have him upset because he's behind a slew of teams that have already suffered losses, but McElroy still wasn't excited about the surge. He felt like the committee was correcting a mistake from a week earlier, and one that was almost impossible to fix: BYU had lost. Look, BYU was one mistake away from losing that game and they came back and won, McElroy said. Now the committee is doing what they should have done a week ago by moving them to sixth, where they belong. BYU arranged Number 6 in the rankings, but occupied the number 3 seed as the third-highest ranked projected conference champion. Last week the Cougars were No. 9 overall, and therefore the No. 4 seed. But one of the teams before them, Miami, lost for the first time and more losses made room for a leap forward, host Rece Davis noted. I don't know that it's a correction, but rather a reaction to two teams losing to them, Davis said. You had both lost Miami and Georgia, so they get an extra spot for it. While McElroy may still be rooting for BYU to gain the respect of being an undefeated Power 4, the fact remains that if the Cougars remain undefeated, the rankings won't matter much now. Davis and McElroy went back and forth after the first rankings Sitting at No. 9, BYU would have earned the fourth seed in the bracket, but was in danger of being surpassed by No. 12Boise Statefor goodbye. And McElroy wondered why the Cougars didn't face teams with worse resumeseven if they are bigger brand names. I'm a little frustrated. Being BYU really upsets me, McElroy said. First things first, I run the risk of not getting a first-round bye if Boise State finishes ahead of me. The fact that there is only a three-spot margin between the 12 spots, while Boise State and BYU are at nine, is ridiculous. I'm behind that tooTexas. He was interrupted briefly. Is it ridiculous? Davis said, his voice sounding incredulous. McElroy continued unabated, pointing out that BYU not only had an undefeated record, something leading teams don't do, but also had better wins. “I'm talking about from BYU's perspective,” McElroy said. I'm sitting there behind Texas,Penn State. I'm behind that tooTennessee. Texas and Penn State are without a win against a Top 25 team. I have two. So what if I'm BYU and, guess what? I didn't lose. So being BYU, I'm a little frustrated with how this thing has been shaken up and I know it's early and I know there's still plenty on the table and they have to go to Utah this week, I understand that. But I just feel like putting them at nine, four spots behind teams that don't have any wins that even come close to what they've accomplished and a few losses that they don't have would be remarkably frustrating to me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.on3.com/news/greg-mcelroy-keeps-stumping-for-byu-amid-perceived-disrespect-from-college-football-playoff-selection-committee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos