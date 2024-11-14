Women's tennis announces spring 2025 schedule





FULLERTON, California – The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's tennis team announced its 2025 spring schedule on Wednesday. “I'm excited that our spring season is just around the corner. Our schedule is well balanced with challenging matches that will push us and opportunities to build momentum. It's a great lineup to continue to grow as a team and perform at our best compete,” head coach said Ellie Johnson . The Titans open the season on the road in Arizona, where they will face Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon. The Titans' first home game will be on February 14 against the University of Nevada. The Titans play their first conference game on Feb. 23 against UC San Diego. The spring “double season” features 23 different opponents and 12 home games. They play four home games in February, seven home games in March and one home game in April, which is also the last game of the regular season against UC Riverside. The Titans will also host a neutral-site “home” match at the University of San Diego's Hogan Tennis Center against George Washington in March. The Big West Championships will take place again the following week at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. The Titans are coming off one of their best seasons ever last season after making it to the Big West Championship game. SUPPORT THE TITANS! Fans can purchase tickets to various Cal State Fullerton athletic events by visiting FullertonTitansTickets.com. The Athletic Ticket Office can also be reached by phone at 657-278-2783 or by email at [email protected]. The ticket office is located in the Titan House on Gymnasium Drive on the east side of the Intramural Fields and is open Monday and Friday from 10am to 4pm PT. FOLLOW THE TITANS! Fans can stay up to date with the latest Titan Athletics news by following us on Facebook (Facebook/FullertonTitans), Twitter (@FullertonTitans) and Instagram (FullertonTitans). In addition, the women's tennis team has established its own Twitter (@FullertonWTEN) and Instagram accounts (@fullertonwten). WATCH THE TITANS ON ESPN+ Titans fans can now watch every home event exclusively on ESPN+. Cal State Fullerton has built a premier production studio to provide viewers with ESPN quality production for all games at Titan Stadium. Additionally, all schools in the Big West Conference are committed to producing ESPN quality streams that allow fans to watch the Titans on ESPN+ for all road conference games.

