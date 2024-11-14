'Enough is enough!': Pakistani cricketer calls for 'strong stance' against India in Champions Trophy deadlock | Cricket news





India's visit to Pakistan remains uncertain (Photo Credits: ICC/Reuters) NEW DELHI: The lingering tension over the Champions Trophy remains one of the long-standing complexities in India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Recently, Pakistani cricketer Ahmad Shahzad openly criticized India's stance on the upcoming tournament, expressing frustration over what he sees as India's 'false promises'.

He pointed out that while Pakistan gives credit to India when they perform well on the field, their hesitation to play in Pakistan seems to be driven by more than just cricket concerns.

“Pakistan must now step forward and clarify its position. We have known for a long time that India has been making false promises. When they play well, we praise them because they deserve it. But when it comes to this issue (coming to Pakistan) India has been lying for a long time. Even before, whenever Pakistan would try to do something like that (organizing a mega event), India would try to hurt the country financially,” Ahmad Shahzad said on Pakistani channel Geo News. Champions Trophy – The future of India-Pakistan cricket is in jeopardy – Ahmed Shehzad & Sikander Bakht “And this time they crossed the line. Pakistan must take a strong stand. If India won't come, let them stay away. Enough is enough!' added a frustrated Shahzad.

In response to India's refusal to play Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistani cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing to challenge this decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to Dawn newspaper, the PCB plans to question the International Cricket Council (ICC) to understand the rationale behind BCCI's stand.

While a hybrid model, which would allow India to play on a neutral ground, was proposed, PCB chairman said Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly opposed this arrangement. LIVE: IND v SA 3rd T20I Live: All eyes on Abhishek Sharma as visitors series take charge at Centurion The ICC now faces the difficult task of finding a solution, with options including moving the tournament out of Pakistan entirely, possibly to South Africa or the UAE.

However, some reports have also suggested that Pakistan could consider withdrawing from the Champions Trophy if hosting rights are withdrawn, a decision that would mark a significant escalation of the dispute.

