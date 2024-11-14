Sports
Vejmelka has 49 saves as Utah Hockey Club defeats Stanley Cup contender Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY The usual stoic Karel Vejmelka let loose.
The Utah Hockey Club goaltender skated onto the Delta Center ice to loud cheers from the crowd, and he immediately joined in. He clenched his fists and shouted back as he celebrated.
After what he did on Wednesday, he can celebrate however he wants.
Vejmelka made 49 of 50 saves and helped kill 25 penalty minutes, including more than 10 minutes alone in the third period, to lift Utah to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Against one of the league's best offenses, Vejmelka stood on his head, giving Utah an upset victory over a perceived Stanley Cup contender.
Towards the end of the grand performance, the Delta Center serenaded him with chants of “Veggie.” Veggie. Veggie.'
“It's surreal,” he said. “This is certainly a moment to remember. This is a night to remember, for me and for everyone. This is a huge match for us.”
Utah came into the night having lost seven of its last nine games, and a draw against Carolina was not expected to be in the cards. The Hurricanes had a top-five offense and defense and are one of the early favorites to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Thanks to Vejmelka, the Hockey Club was able to achieve an unlikely victory.
“In those games with a lot of shots, I feel really good,” he said. “It's a lot easier to play than when I only have ten shots, so it's different and I'm more tired now.”
Hopefully he gets a well-deserved rest. And maybe he deserved a little more time on the ice, too.
Carolina defeated Utah 50-21. Utah had 25 penalty minutes ahead of the Hurricane's two. Carolina won more faceoffs, converted on one power play and dominated possession for large portions of the game.
Yet Utah still won.
“Unbelievable. We are grateful to him. He had a great night,” said forward Nick Bjugstad, who scored two goals.
Vejmelka was a man under fire as Carolina's high-powered offense fired shot after shot his way. He faced 15 shots in the first period and another 17 in the second. His heroics left the match tied at 1-1 heading into the third, but he was just getting started.
And in the closing stages, Vejmelka got something he had been waiting for in each of his five appearances this season: some goal support.
In the span of two and a half minutes, Utah scored three goals (and seemingly overturned another) to help the Hockey Club to victory.
Michael Kesselring got things going with a quick run towards goal. He split the Carolina defense and drew a man to him before firing a pass to Jack McBain, who finished it to give Utah a 2-1 lead.
After it was ruled that Lawson Crouse's apparent slap shot had not fully crossed the goal line, Mikhail Sergachev left no doubt with a laser of a wrister to give the hockey club a 3-1 lead.
Bjugstad ended the barrage when he rebounded in a goal for his second total of the game and suddenly Utah had a three-goal lead.
It didn't matter that Carolina dominated possession mainly on shot attempts; Utah had control of the game.
“I don't know,” Bjugstad said when asked what prompted the foul. “It got into their zone. We were kind of rolling… guys really tried their best tonight. Most importantly, Veggie.”
And Vejmelka got one more chance to take a bow.
Utah forward Michael Carcone was ejected from the ice after provoking a fight, earning a two-minute incitement penalty and a five-minute misconduct in the fight game. That led to a seven-minute power play for the Hurricanes, which was extended after Maveric Lamoureux was fouled out. called for hooking during that run.
In total, Utah was on the penalty kill for almost nine straight minutes (including a portion of 5-on-3 hockey). Vejmelka still kept everything out of the net.
“I just tried to focus on another shot and just help my team so they didn't score a goal,” he said. “So it was kind of the same mentality all night.”
It certainly worked and led to a career night for the goaltender.
“Definitely one of the best,” he said when asked if this was the best game he has ever played. “Maybe the best.”
Key points for this article were generated using large language models and reviewed by our editorial staff. The article itself is written solely by humans.
