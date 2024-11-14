Sports
What are white ants that stopped cricket during the India-South Africa T20 at SuperSport Park? For starters, they're not ants | Cricket news
When translucent winged white ants overran the SuperSport Park at Centurion, it caused a disruption and added to the bizarre reasons for stopping the bat-ball game.
But the swarming 'white ants' or 'flying ants' are in fact highly evolved flying African subterranean termites, and what the cricket world has seen was the formation of new colonies, with the king, queen, winged reproductives and soldier ants, all a minor annoyance and delay for the human sport of cricket.
The deepest information on flying ants is expected to be available from pest control companies in Guateng province, where they routinely swarm.
What brought flying ants to the cricket?
The spotlight, of course. But what happened was 'swarming': the termites fly into the air to create new colonies. After swarming, their wings fall off and they mate to mate in the hope of starting a new colony underground, according to Servicemaster.co.za. Homes in Guateng are vacuumed by pest control professionals. “These insects are collected at the beginning of the rainy season in West, Central and Southern Africa, when they typically swarm,” the blog said.
Hillsofafrica.com.
Where were the flying ants chilling before crashing headlong into Indian fielders, blocking the view?
Servicemaster.co.za quotes entomologists and explains how this species has superior intelligence – as 'phenomenal engineers'. Mounds are built with cooling air vents perfectly positioned to ventilate a colony of insects, which could easily number 250,000 individuals or several million. The vents are opened or closed depending on the wind direction and tightly closed well before the onset of heavy rain. The queen will live a maximum of 30 years and the workers live an average of five years.”
What do flying ant colonies look like?
“Termites have a strict caste system, which consists of worker termites, soldiers, winged termites or reproductive termites, a queen termite, and a king termite,” the pest control site says. “The most common type of termites in Gauteng is the flying termite or winged reproduction. These winged termites are new kings and queens trying to start a new colony. You often see these flying around in their thousands after and during summer rains,” says the pest control guide. The roles provide upward mobility as the colony building season approaches.
Can they harm or bite people playing cricket?
No, they are not really interested in biting people. However, according to the blog Hillsofafrica.com, winged termites themselves are a valuable source of protein and fat. In fact, the termites are a significantly higher source of protein than their equivalent weight in steak. “Termites are collected when they take flight during migration. Different communities have different methods of collecting and sometimes cultivating termites. The queen is a little more difficult to obtain, but is widely regarded as a true delicacy. Traditionally, they are a long-awaited delicacy at the beginning of the rainy season, when the new crops have not yet produced food, the livestock are thin and the previous season's supplies are running low.”
The recipe reads as follows: “Normally the termites are washed and prepared by removing the wings. They are then added to a saucepan and covered with a small amount of boiling water. They are boiled until the water evaporates and then butter, ghee or oil is added to the pan and the termites are fried for a few minutes. Then they are ready to eat.”
