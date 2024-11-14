



LYNCHBURG, Va. The Liberty men's tennis team and head coach Derek Schwandt have announced the additions of Guy Vorwerk and Ben Sparks as second and third freshmen on the 2024-2025 roster. Both players plan to join the team in January as second and third freshmen of the 2024-2025 freshman class. The Liberty men's tennis team and head coachhave announced the additions of Guy Vorwerk and Ben Sparks as second and third freshmen on the 2024-2025 roster. Both players plan to join the team in January as second and third freshmen of the 2024-2025 freshman class. The new Liberty lineup, with the additions of Vorwerk and Sparks, includes three freshmen Siwanat Auytayakul and three additions via bank transfer. Vorwerk will be included in the lineup once Liberty's first spring game, Born in Hillcrest, South Africa, Vorwerk currently holds a No. 429 ITF Junior Ranking and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 208 on February 12. He has an 11.96 UTR (Universal Tennis) ranking and a 16, 8 WTN (World Tennis Number). The new freshmen have represented South Africa at all group levels. “We are excited about Guy's work ethic, field play, passion for team sports and especially his character,” said Schwandt. “It is an honor and a blessing to continue our lineage of South African Liberty Tennis student-athletes.” As a junior, Vorwerk has amassed an overall record of 46-34 in ITF matches and a mark of 14-5 so far in 2024. He has recently captured singles titles at the J30 Gaborone in April and in September 2023. Vorwerk is finished as a finalist at the J60 Durban (January 2024) and a semi-finalist at the same event in February. In doubles, Vorwerk has secured titles at the J60 Durban (January 2024, September 2023), J100 Garborone (October 2023), J100 Pretoria (September 2023) and J100 Bloemfontein (February 2023). Vorwerk joins a list of current players Ernst Gouws And Carl Roothman from South Africa. Former athletes Christiaan Worst and Smit's love also from the same country. Ben Sparks, a native of Naples, Florida, is a 5-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net. He was ranked #1351 in the ITF junior rankings and has a UTR ranking of 11.10 and a WTN of 18.0. Sparks has compiled a 28-25 in ITF matches. “Ben is a great fit for Liberty and our team. He has a powerful game in all areas,” said Schwandt. “His character, athleticism and ability to learn are great strengths.” Sparks recently finished sixth at the National Clay Courts Championship. He has previously held titles at the L4 USTA Summer Smash B18 (August 2023), L5 Sterling Oaks Men's Open (March 2023) and the Countryside Spring Level 5 B14u (2021). Sparks has finished as a semifinalist or runner-up in major events including the UTR PTT Bonita Springs Fl (January 2024), L1 USTA National Open HardCt Championship San Diego (June 2023) and the L2 USTA, Rome, Ga B16 Singles (2023). ). The Liberty men's tennis team begins the spring season with a doubleheader against Richmond and Radford on Jan. 18.

