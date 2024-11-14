Sports Ministry slams Indian Table Tennis Federation for appointing 'outgoing office-bearer' as CEO





The Sports Ministry has criticized the Indian Table Tennis Federation for appointing a former office-bearer as CEO, describing the appointment as against the rules of the National Sports Code, which inculcate good governance practices of the National Sports Federations (NSF). TTFI appointed MP Singh, a former secretary general, as CEO at their AGM earlier this year. Singh was their Treasurer from 2013 to 2017 and then also served as Secretary General from 2017-2021. The Sports Ministry had issued a circular to the NSFs and IOA in 2022 and had opined that it was not eligible to appoint outgoing office-bearers as CEOs as it was against the guidelines of the Sports Code. Also read: Six players who can target Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction Taking the cue from a government circular on the appointment of the CEO, the ministry on Wednesday sent a letter to TTFI urging them to take appropriate action on the matter. It has come to the notice of this Ministry that TTFI has appointed Shri MP Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to look after all administrative matters of TTFI. To ensure good governance practices in the management of National Sports Federations (NSFs), this Ministry has issued Letter No. 92-1/2020-SP-III dated 28.02.2022, self-explanatory. TTFI is therefore requested to take appropriate action in this matter, the ministry's letter said. According to the 2022 circular, the Sports Ministry revealed: “It has been noted that the outgoing office bearers, after becoming ineligible for re-election, are returning as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federation, which is contrary to the spirit of the guidelines. restricting the age and tenure of office bearers of lOA and NSFs of the Sports Code 2011. This matter was discussed in the ministry and it was decided that any person who has held an elected position in the IOA and who was an NSF in the past, may not be appointed CEO. The position of CEO is an administrative position for which the selected individual will be paid by the IOA and NSF, in accordance with the terms and conditions of employment. The ministry has asked the IOA and all other NSFs to follow these instructions without fail. According to the TTFI Constitution, which follows the Sports Code, the Secretary General and Treasurer can hold office for two to four years at a time and then there is a cooling-off period of four years and then they can reapply for new elections for these members. positions. Some members objected to Singh's appointment to the Assembly, but the House still passed the order. The Sports Ministry is looking to bring forward a sports bill to promote good governance practices in sports organizations and will therefore take such matters very seriously, an official close to the development said.

