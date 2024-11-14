What are the qualifying scenarios for the Nitto ATP Finals? | ATP tour

Nitto ATP Finals

What are the qualifying scenarios for the Nitto ATP Finals?

Find out who has qualified and who still has a chance

November 14, 2024

By ATP staff

The Nitto ATP Finals moves to the final round of group matches. Who will advance to the semi-finals of the season finale?

The only qualifiers so far are Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who won the Bob Bryan Group.

Number 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings Jannik Sinner qualified in the Ilie Nastase Group, while Taylor Fritz (2-1) and Daniil Medvedev (1-1) tried to join him.

See below for the full list of qualifying scenarios for the Nitto ATP Finals.

Qualifications

– Jannik Sinner has qualified in the Ilie Nastase Group and his position is yet to be determined.

– Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won the Bob Bryan Group with one round-robin match remaining and qualified for the semifinals.

Qualifying scenarios for the Ilie Nastase Group for singles after completing the second round of the group stage of the event:

1) Regardless of the score, if J. SINNER beats D. MEDVEDEV and T. FRITZ beats A. DE MINAUR, J. SINNER wins the group and T. FRITZ qualifies as second.

2) If D.MEDVEDEV beats J. SINNER in 2 sets and T. FRITZ beats A. DE MINAUR in 3 sets, then D. MEDVEDEV wins the group and J. SINNER qualifies as 2nd.

3) If D. MEDVEDEV beats J. SINNER in 3 sets and T. FRITZ beats A. DE MINAUR in 3 sets, J. SINNER wins the group and T. FRITZ qualifies 2nd.

Singles John Newcombe Group qualifying scenarios after completing the second round of the event's group stage:

1) Regardless of the score, if A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. RUUD qualifies 2nd.

2) Regardless of the score, if C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD, then C. ALCARAZ wins the group and A. ZVEREV qualifies 2nd.

3) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 2 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 2 sets, then A. ZVEREV wins the group and the order of the remaining players is determined by the percentage of games won.

4) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 2 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 3 sets, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. RUUD qualifies 2nd.

5) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 3 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 2 sets, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. ALCARAZ qualifies 2nd.

6) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 3 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 3 sets, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. RUUD qualifies 2nd.

7) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 2 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 2 sets, A. RUBLEV will be eliminated and the order of the remaining players will be determined by the percentage of games won.

8) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 2 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 3 sets, C. ALCARAZ will win the group and A. ZVEREV will qualify 2nd.

9) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 3 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 2 sets, A. ZVEREV will win the group and C. RUUD will qualify 2nd.

10) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 3 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 3 sets, A. ZVEREV will win the group and C. RUUD will qualify 2nd.

Doubles Bob Bryan Group qualifying scenarios after completing the second round of the event's group stage:

1) Regardless of the score, if M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC beats S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI and R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN beats K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ, K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC qualify second.

2) Regardless of the score, if M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC beats S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI and K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ beats R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN, then K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC qualify second.

3) Regardless of the score, if S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI beats M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC and R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN beats K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ, then K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI qualify second.

4) Regardless of the score, if S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI beats M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC and K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ beats R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN, then K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI qualify second.

Doubles Mike Bryan Group qualifying scenarios after completing the second round of the event's group stage:

1) Regardless of the score, if M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON beats M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS and H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN beats W. KOOLHOF / N. MEKTIC, then H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN wins the group and M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON qualify second.

2) If M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS beats M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON in 2 sets and H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN beats W. KOOLHOF / N. MEKTIC in 3 sets, then H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN wins the group and M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS qualify 2nd.

3) If M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS beats M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON in 3 sets and H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN beats W. KOOLHOF / N. MEKTIC in 3 sets, then H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN wins the group and M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON qualify second.