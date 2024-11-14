Sports
What are the qualifying scenarios for the Nitto ATP Finals? | ATP tour
Nitto ATP Finals
What are the qualifying scenarios for the Nitto ATP Finals?
Find out who has qualified and who still has a chance
November 14, 2024
Andrew Eichenholz/ATP Tour
The Nitto ATP Finals Champion receives the Brad Drewett Trophy.
By ATP staff
The Nitto ATP Finals moves to the final round of group matches. Who will advance to the semi-finals of the season finale?
The only qualifiers so far are Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who won the Bob Bryan Group.
Number 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings Jannik Sinner qualified in the Ilie Nastase Group, while Taylor Fritz (2-1) and Daniil Medvedev (1-1) tried to join him.
See below for the full list of qualifying scenarios for the Nitto ATP Finals.
Qualifications
– Jannik Sinner has qualified in the Ilie Nastase Group and his position is yet to be determined.
– Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won the Bob Bryan Group with one round-robin match remaining and qualified for the semifinals.
Qualifying scenarios for the Ilie Nastase Group for singles after completing the second round of the group stage of the event:
1) Regardless of the score, if J. SINNER beats D. MEDVEDEV and T. FRITZ beats A. DE MINAUR, J. SINNER wins the group and T. FRITZ qualifies as second.
2) If D.MEDVEDEV beats J. SINNER in 2 sets and T. FRITZ beats A. DE MINAUR in 3 sets, then D. MEDVEDEV wins the group and J. SINNER qualifies as 2nd.
3) If D. MEDVEDEV beats J. SINNER in 3 sets and T. FRITZ beats A. DE MINAUR in 3 sets, J. SINNER wins the group and T. FRITZ qualifies 2nd.
Singles John Newcombe Group qualifying scenarios after completing the second round of the event's group stage:
1) Regardless of the score, if A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. RUUD qualifies 2nd.
2) Regardless of the score, if C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD, then C. ALCARAZ wins the group and A. ZVEREV qualifies 2nd.
3) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 2 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 2 sets, then A. ZVEREV wins the group and the order of the remaining players is determined by the percentage of games won.
4) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 2 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 3 sets, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. RUUD qualifies 2nd.
5) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 3 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 2 sets, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. ALCARAZ qualifies 2nd.
6) If A. ZVEREV beats C. ALCARAZ in 3 sets and A. RUBLEV beats C. RUUD in 3 sets, A. ZVEREV wins the group and C. RUUD qualifies 2nd.
7) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 2 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 2 sets, A. RUBLEV will be eliminated and the order of the remaining players will be determined by the percentage of games won.
8) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 2 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 3 sets, C. ALCARAZ will win the group and A. ZVEREV will qualify 2nd.
9) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 3 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 2 sets, A. ZVEREV will win the group and C. RUUD will qualify 2nd.
10) If C. ALCARAZ beats A. ZVEREV in 3 sets and C. RUUD beats A. RUBLEV in 3 sets, A. ZVEREV will win the group and C. RUUD will qualify 2nd.
Doubles Bob Bryan Group qualifying scenarios after completing the second round of the event's group stage:
1) Regardless of the score, if M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC beats S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI and R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN beats K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ, K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC qualify second.
2) Regardless of the score, if M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC beats S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI and K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ beats R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN, then K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC qualify second.
3) Regardless of the score, if S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI beats M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC and R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN beats K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ, then K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI qualify second.
4) Regardless of the score, if S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI beats M. AREVALO / M. PAVIC and K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ beats R. BOPANNA / M. EBDEN, then K. KRAWIETZ / T. PUETZ wins the group and S. BOLELLI / A. VAVASSORI qualify second.
Doubles Mike Bryan Group qualifying scenarios after completing the second round of the event's group stage:
1) Regardless of the score, if M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON beats M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS and H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN beats W. KOOLHOF / N. MEKTIC, then H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN wins the group and M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON qualify second.
2) If M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS beats M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON in 2 sets and H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN beats W. KOOLHOF / N. MEKTIC in 3 sets, then H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN wins the group and M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS qualify 2nd.
3) If M. GRANOLLERS / H. ZEBALLOS beats M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON in 3 sets and H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN beats W. KOOLHOF / N. MEKTIC in 3 sets, then H. HELIOVAARA / H. PATTEN wins the group and M. PURCELL / J. THOMPSON qualify second.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nitto-atp-finals-2024-scenarios
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- Ohio high school football playoffs: Third round scores
- PPI boss calls Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies key figures in Jakarta regional elections
- EU needs Britain, former French president pleads with Starmer to warn against Trump's return
- Israeli settlers turn West Bank olive groves into battlefields
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”