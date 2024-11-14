No. 18 Men's Hockey Hosts Wisconsin to Open Six-Game Homestand – Penn State

NOT TOO BAD, A?

During the bye week, Penn State head coach Guy Gadowksy announced an addition to the leadership group as senior Danny Dzhaniyev received a letter on his jersey as he will serve as an alternate captain for the remainder of the season, along with fellow alternates Jimmy Dowd Jr. . . and Carson Dyck together with Captain Simon Mack.

POSITIVE ON THE PK

Penn State leads the Big Ten and ranks third in penalty kill this season, eliminating 96.9 percent (31-for-32) of opponents' power play opportunities, including a 28-for-28 streak that opened the year prior to a Jimmy Snuggerud net front tip a few weeks ago.

The Nittany Lions have also scored three shorthanded goals to tie the Big Ten lead and rank second in the country behind UConn's four. Penn State is a +2 on the PK this season, one of only two teams in the country to be positive while skating a man down, BC is +1 with one shorthanded goal and a perfect 100 percent penalty kill.

PSU had just one shorty last season and two in 2022-23. The program record for short matches is 12 set in 2015-2016.

CAPTAIN CONSISTENCY

Senior captain Simon Mack was one of the most consistent players for Guy Gadowsky during his time at Hockey Valley and this year he currently leads all Nittany Lion blueliners with five points, one goal and four assists, one point good for third on the team .

Mack's nine career goals rank ninth all-time for Penn State defensemen, while his 31 assists and 40 points are each just two short of cracking the top-10 all-time for Penn State blueliners .

Along with his defensive partner, freshman Cade Christenson, the duo is plus-9 on the season, with Christenson leading the team at plus-5 and Mack tied for second with Aiden Fink at plus-4. Fink's plus-4 rating is the best mark among Penn State's forwards.

MEET US AT THE POINT

Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten and 11th nationally, winning 55.1 percent of faceoffs for the year, behind only Wisconsin in the conference, while the Badgers are ranked ninth in the nation 55.3 percent of draws win.

A pair of freshmen lead the way for the Nittany Lions as Keaton Peters ranks second in the Big Ten among true centermen winning 61.1 percent (58 of 95) of his draws, while Charlie Cerrato is fourth in the Big Ten with 60 .6 percent (57). -for-94).

Wisconsin's Owen Lindmark leads the conference with 67.6 percent (96 to 142).

DOMINANT D-FENCE

Penn State has started the year strong on the defensive side of the puck, allowing just 13 goals through its first seven games to rank third in the Big Ten and 14th nationally with an average of 1 .86 goals conceded per match.

The Nittany Lions have yet to allow more than three goals in a game this season and have allowed fewer than three goals in four games through the first month of the year.

Penn State also leads the Big Ten and ranks eighth in the country, allowing just 24.4 shots per game, including just 12 two weeks ago against a Minnesota Gopher team that at the time led the nation with an average of just under 40 shots per game and currently ranks second. in the Big Ten and third nationally averaging 35.7 shots per game.

The 12 shots in a game ties a Penn State record for fewest shots allowed against AIC on Oct. 20, 2023, and marks the fewest shots the Nittany Lions have ever allowed in a Big Ten game.

ARSIS IT IS

Junior goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has played every minute between the pipes for PSU so far in his first season in Hockey Valley and is currently ranked sixth in the Big Ten and 16th in the nation with a 1.71 goals-against average , but he is tied for second in the conference and seventh in the nation among goaltenders with at least seven games played.

Sergeev's save percentage of .929 ranks him sixth in the Big Ten and 21st nationally, while he ranks third in the B1G and 10th in the nation among goaltenders with seven or more games played.

Sergeev is the only Big Ten goaltender to play every minute of every game for his team through the first month and a half of the season, excluding those moments when the net was empty.

NEXT

Penn State stays home for the second of three straight home series while the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines visit Hockey Valley next Friday and Saturday.

