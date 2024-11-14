Puma coach Contepomi returns to Dublin as a legend





Argentina may never have beaten Ireland in Dublin, but for their head coach Felipe Contepomi it is a place he holds close to his heart and where many milestones in his life have happened. The 47-year-old former fly-half and center's priority is to beat the Irish at Lansdowne Road today, but even defeat would not diminish his obvious love for the country. Not only did he play for the great province of Leinster from 2003 to 2009, but he also obtained his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons and went on to work at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Reuters He returned for a second spell in Dublin as assistant coach of Leinsters from 2018 to 2022, and left when his country called to hire him as assistant coach to Michael Cheika. On Wednesday, the affable Contepomi said his stints in Ireland had had a major impact on his life in general. “I have a son and a daughter who were also born in Ireland,” he said. Unfortunately they're not Irish because of the rules or whatever, but a lot of milestones in my life have definitely happened here in Ireland, he added. I spent 10 years here. It's a big part of my adulthood, he said. Contepomi, who missed Leinsters' 2009 Heineken Cup final after being seriously injured in the semi-final, said he had made many friends during his time in Ireland, both in and out of rugby. He had already met with Leinster coach Leo Cullen and would use the day off on Wednesday to see some more friends. However, those with a relatively long memory know that Contepomi is capable of putting sentiment aside, as he showed in the 2007 Rugby World Cup pool match against Ireland. He contributed 11 points in the 30-15 whipping that sent the Irish home and the Pumas would finish third. If he is in charge, the lead that has existed between the two teams in recent years could be missing and a nice drink could be enjoyed after the match. But beyond the friendship, he said knowing so much about many of the players who would be in the lineup today is a double-edged sword. “I don't know if it's an advantage,” he said. It's the same way those players also know how I think.

