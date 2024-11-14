Former Uruguay and Manchester United striker Diego Forlan loses on professional tennis debut





Diego Forlan says he has had a great experience playing tennis at the top level after the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker lost on his professional debut. The 45-year-old joined Federico Coria after receiving a doubles wildcard for the Uruguay Open, but the pair were defeated 6-1, 6-2 by Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos at the ATP Challenger in Montevideo. Forlan was a promising junior but decided to focus on football at a young age, although he has played a lower level of tennis since retiring in 2019. He is currently just outside the ITF rankings for players aged 45 and over and 86th for the same category. in doubles. Along with Coria, who is ranked in the ATP top 50 for singles, the high-profile team held serve early and although Forlan showed good skills at the net, they lost in just over 47 minutes. “Everyone starts speculating when you start a new career, right?” Forlan said after the game. The next thing is to keep playing, enjoy and play at the ITF level, where there is really good competition. The truth is, it's a wonderful experience.” “I was well prepared for the level I play at, the amateur level. It's a good level, not compared to a professional level, but hey, I was ready for it. I started to feel a little nervousness, and then I started getting ready for the race. The truth is that when I went into the match I was quite calm for a sport that I don't know very well and I'm not used to these types of scenarios.” Forlan became a cult hero at United after making a slow start. It took eight months for him to score his first goal for the club, but he made a name for himself at the club by scoring twice in a win over rivals Liverpool. He went on to play for a host of clubs, including Atletico, and was named player of the tournament at the 2010 World Cup when he scored five goals in Uruguay's run to the semi-finals. Stream top tennis action live and on-demand discovery+

