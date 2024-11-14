Familiar faces at Dome for finals

The Whitesboro Warriors, Dolgeville Blue Devils, Mt. Markham Mustangs and Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knights are back where they were a year ago Thursday. Ditto for the New Hartford Spartans on Friday, and the Morrisville-Eaton Mavericks haven't been away for much longer.

Five high school football teams from the east side of Section III are back in the finals. Class A Whitesboro, Class D Dolgeville and eight-player Frankfort-Schuyler are defending champions as the section competes for tripleheaders Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m.

All three games on Thursday are essentially replays of regular season games this fall, with the 2023 champions winning again. Whitesboro takes the court in the JMA Wireless Dome for Thursday's 8 p.m. nightcap against Syracuse's Corcoran Cougars, the team the Warriors defeated 48-24 in the semifinals last year and 33-13 earlier this year.

New Hartford plays Friday's 5 p.m. game between Classes C and AA; The Spartans' opponent will be Indian River, the team that defeated them in a 28-27 heartbreaker in last fall's finals.

In Friday's opener, 2023 finalist General Brown will also play Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science for the Class C crown. Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse, the reigning Class AA state champion, defends its sectional title against Cicero-North Syracuse in yet another championship game; Brothers went 34-7 last year and are 27-0 to start this season.

Below you will find an overview of the competitions involving local teams. The three defending champions and New Hartford are all undefeated. Morrisville-Eaton's lone loss came at Frankfort-Schuyler, and Mount Markham avenged one of its two losses with its quarterfinal win over Sandy Creek.

The 11-player Section III champions will play regionals next weekend against the Section IV champions at Cicero-North Syracuse High School's Michael J. Bragman Stadium. The eight-player Section III champion will meet a Section V wildcard in the regional round.

8 players: Frankfort-Schuyler (9-0) vs. Morrisville-Eaton (8-1)

Thursday, 2 p.m

Frankfort-Schuyler has outscored his opponents by nearly 50 points per game a year after winning his first eight-man title.

Frankfort-Schuyler's dominant regular season — the Maroon Knights have outscored their opponents 544-97 — includes a 46-6 win over Morrisville-Eaton and three games of 70 points or more. Senior quarterback Martino Rocco has passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the third year in a row and was responsible for 37 touchdowns. Versatile classmate Lionell Coulthurst has added 27 touchdowns running, receiving and returning punts, and he has intercepted five passes.

Morrisville-Eaton has won six games since losing to the Maroon Knights, and the Mavericks shutout West Canada Valley in the semifinals last week. Mason Marland has run for 1,144 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the Mavericks have allowed only three teams other than Frankfort-Schuyler to score 10 points this fall; Last week's shutout was the defense's fourth.

Pembroke, last year's regional champion, will play Holley in the Section V final Friday at Pittsford-Sutherland High School at 7 p.m.

Class D: Dolgeville (9-0) vs. Mount Markham (8-2)

Thursday, 5 p.m

Dolgeville is playing for its fourth straight sectional crown and second under coach Justin Daukontas.

The Blue Devils completed a perfect regular season with a 30-22 victory over Mt. Markham on Oct. 25, taking the lead on Jacob Moore's kickoff return for a touchdown after the Mustangs' tying goal in the third quarter. Trever Borst, a 1,000-yard rusher for the second straight season, ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the win for Dolgeville, while Eli Pasquale threw scoring passes to EJ DeKing and Damion Case for Mt. Markham.

Dolgeville defeated Mount Markham 42-13 in last year's regular-season finale and 32-14 three weeks later in the sectional final. Borst scored all five Dolgeville touchdowns in the Dome.

Three-time defending champion Tioga will play Delhi's Delaware Academy in the Section IV title game in Johnson City on Friday at 8 p.m.

Class A: Whitesboro (10-0) vs. Corcoran (9-1)

Thursday, 8 p.m

Whitesboro has won 23 of its last 24 Section III games, losing just a semifinal to West Genesee in 2022. Included in that stretch are three wins over Corcoran by an average of more than 25 points.

Quarterback Memphis Ferguson went 8-for-11 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns in Whitesboro's 33-13 win at Syracuse earlier this season, and he also ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Ferguson also ran for three touchdowns and passed for two in last year's sectional final, a 48-24 win for the Warriors.

Corcoran has won nine straight games since this year's loss to Whitesboro.

Vestal will play at Horseheads in the Section IV final on Friday at 6 p.m

Class B: New Hartford (10-0) vs. Indian River (9-1)

Friday, 5 p.m

A two-point conversion with 32 seconds left in last year's championship game gave Indian River a 28-27 victory in a game that New Hartford led throughout the second half.

John Vitullo threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the season-ending loss for the Spartans, who have won 22 of their last 24 games and will be playing in their third sectional final in four years.

Indian River, which avenged an earlier defeat by beating Carthage in last week's semifinals, has won 28 of its last 31 games and is playing in the finals for the third straight season.

Homer defeated New Hartford and Indian River in the 2021 and 2022 finals, respectively.

Wolf Trevor Shawcross brings 2,156 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns into Friday's game, while Spartan Jake Garcia has 1,656 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with Vitullo's 1,535b passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Owego will play 2023 state finalist Maine-Endwell in the Section IV championship game in Johnson City on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Section III Class AA

NOVEMBER 1 QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy 56, no. 8 Rome Free Academy 21

No. 2 Liverpool 27, No. 7 Baldwinsville 26

No. 3 Cicero-North Syracuse 47, No. 6 Fayetteville-Manlius 36

No. 5 Utica-Proctor 38, No. 4 West Genesee 20

NOVEMBER 8 SEMI-FINAL

No. 1 Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy 51, No. 5 Utica-Proctor 13

No. 3 Cicero-North Syracuse 33, No. 2 Liverpool 7

NOVEMBER 15 DEFINITION

No. No. 3 Cicero-North Syracuse (8-2) vs. No. 1 Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy (10-0) at JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Section III Class A

NOVEMBER 1 QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 Whitesboro 54, No. 8 Syracuse-Fowler 6

No. 2 Syracuse-Corcoran 4, No. 7 Syracuse-Nottingham 18

No. 3 Central Square 34, No. 6 Watertown 20

No. 4 Auburn 37, No. 5 East Syracuse-Minoa 12

NOVEMBER 8 SEMI-FINAL

No. 1 Whitesboro 31, No. 4 Maroon 0

No. 2 Syracuse-Corcoran 48, No. 3 Central Square 0

NOVEMBER 14 DEFINITION

No. 2 Syracuse-Corcoran (9-1) vs. No. 1 Whitesboro (10-0) at JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Section III Class B

NOVEMBER 1 QUARTERFINAL

No. 2 Indian River 54, No. 7 Oneida 14

No. 3 Carthage 57, no. 6 Homer 8

No. 4 Syracuse Institute of Technology 22, No. 5 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 14

NOVEMBER 2 QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 New Hartford 42, No. 8 Chittenango 0

NOVEMBER 8 SEMI-FINAL

No. 1 New Hartford 29, No. 4 Syracuse Institute of Technology 0

No. 2 Indian River 60, No. 3 Carthage 0

NOVEMBER 15 DEFINITION

No. 2 Indian River (9-1) vs. No. 1 New Hartford (10-0) at JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Section III Class C

NOVEMBER 1 QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 General Brown 59, No. 8 Marcellus 29

No. 6 Cazenovia 34, No. 3 Lowville Academy 21

No. 4 Skaneateles 35, no. 5 Canastota 32

NOVEMBER 2 QUARTERFINAL

No. 2 Syracuse Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Sciences 56, No. 7 Little Falls 6

NOVEMBER 9 SEMI-FINAL

No. 1 General Brown 47, no. 4 Skaneateles 19

No. 2 Syracuse Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Sciences 48, No. 6 Cazenovia 6

NOVEMBER 15 DEFINITION

No. 2 Syracuse Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science (6-4) vs. No. 1 General Brown (10-0) at JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Section III Class D

NOVEMBER 1 QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 Dolgeville 63, No. 8 Pulaski 6

No. 2 Cato-Meridian 54, No. 7 Westmoreland/Oriskany 21

No. 4 Beaver River 8, No. 5 Herkimer 7

NOVEMBER 2 QUARTERFINAL

No. 3 Mt. Markham 9, No. 6 Sandy Creek 6, overtime

NOVEMBER 8 SEMI-FINAL

No. 1 Dolgeville 52, No. 4 Beaver River 18

No. 3 Mount Markham 21, No. 2 Cato-Meridian 6

NOVEMBER 14 DEFINITION