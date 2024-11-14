







Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the NAIA Womens National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 14, 2024. The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 20 rankings in singles and the top 10 in doubles. Regional rankings represent the Central, East, South and West regions. For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Central rankings | Eastern Rankings | South Rankings | Western Rankings ITA collegiate tennis rankings Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Line Jensen Morning side 2 Hanna Lindeboom William Bos 3 Silva Avakian Friends 4 Daniela Herrera Bethel (KS) 5 Maria Purizaca Doane 6 Luana Luersen Missouri Baptist 7 Camila Sanchez McPherson 8 Tracy Llamas University of St. Mary 9 Zeynep Sila Ege Texas Wesleyan 10 Daniela Casique Bethel (KS) 11 Paulina Hudson Texas Wesleyan 12 Mariana Molano Canon Concordia (NE) 13 Taimi Nashiku McPherson 14 Mireira Simon Sanchez William Bos 15 Alexa Garcia McPherson 16 Medicine Chakira Concordia (NE) 17 Kailee Bailee Morning side 18 Alexandra Persson Ottawa (KS) 19 Vanessa Hofer McPherson 20 Valeria Rodríguez Ottawa (KS) ITA collegiate tennis rankings Central regional rankings

Top 10 Double Rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Daniela Herrera Daniela Casique Bethel 2 Camila Sanchez Taimi Nashiku McPherson 3 Line Jensen Brooke Marshall Morning side 4 Millie Wileman Lucia Popluharova Our Lady of the Lake 5 Hanna Lindeboom Charlotte Ready William Bos 6 Jewel Henderson Rocio Espinal Oklahoma Wesleyan 7 Paulina Hudson Kaja Brunzlow Texas Wesleyan 8 Kissmel Cedano Elaina Fanton Middenland 9 Silva Avakian Carlotta Klee Friends 10 Alexa Garcia Vanessa Hofer McPherson ITA collegiate tennis rankings Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Sofia Munoz Indiana Wesleyan University 2 Jimena Ramirez Grace College 3 Anna Bintsarovskaya U of Saint Francis (IL) 4 Maria Ange Ortega Mateu Lindsay Wilson 5 Anastasia Vorobiova Lindsay Wilson 6 Aina Domingo Bernabeu Lindsay Wilson College 7 Michelle Irigoyen Maria University 8 Magdalena Skachova Union College 9 Victoria Savvides Holy Cross College 10 Jamison Geoffreys Holy Cross College 11 Ekaterina Orlova University of Northwestern Ohio 12 Agatha Vaillant University of Northwestern Ohio 13 Nagai marina University of the Cumberlands 14 Liliana Drukerova Union College 15 Isabella Herrera Huntington University 16 Leah Gonzalez-Edwards Holy Cross College 17 Kaavya Palani Bethel University (IN) 18 Blanka Bodo Goshen College 19 France Antezana Indiana Wesleyan University 20 Nicole Martinez Holy Cross College ITA collegiate tennis rankings Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Victoria Savvides Leah Gonzales-Edwards Holy Cross College 2 Nicole Martizes Sofia Carvalho Rocha Holy Cross College 3 Anastasia Ivanchenko Mayra Gisone Lindsay Wilson 4 Sofia Munoz France Antezana Indiana Wesleyan University 5 Aina Domingo Bernabeu Maria Ange Ortega Mateu Lindsay Wilson 6 Jimena Ramirez Llorens Maria Alejandra Sandoval Grace College 7 Aspasia Katsouda Anastasiia Lakovlieva Union College 8 Victoria Zarate Bryndis Rosa Cumberlands 9 Bodo Blanka Uliana Dotsenko Goshen College 10 Yasmin Imamniyazova Ana Barbosa Maria University ITA collegiate tennis rankings Southern Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Violet Asepari Emperor University 2 Shalimar Talbi SCAD atl 3 Justine Lespes Georgia Gwinnett College 4 Cato Tangkau Emperor University 5 Eloise de Mooij Emperor University 7 Amir Bergaoui Xavier University (LA) 6 Lucia Timmerman Loyola University New Orleans 8 Destine Martins Emperor University 9 Isid Hernández Georgia Gwinnett College 10 Olivia Alcalá Tennessee Wesleyan 11 Alexandra Melnikova Georgia Gwinnett College 12 Yu Yue SCAD Savannah 13 Carlotta Nonnis Marzano Southeastern University 14 Honoka Tsuji Tennessee Wesleyan 15 Adeline Flanagan SCAD Savannah 16 Hang Nguyen Dillard University 17 Marina Prieto State of Central Georgia 18 Anita Chorney St. Thomas University 19 Pierina Lescher LSU Shreveport 20 Ainhoa ​​​​Meili Fernandez State of Central Georgia ITA collegiate tennis rankings Southern Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 My side McKenna Wheatley Xavier University (LA) 2 Shalimar Talbi Adrianna Kluska SCAD Atlanta 3 Vanja Vidanovic Eloise de Mooij Emperor University 4 Isid Hernández Justine Lespes Georgia Gwinnett College 5 Carlotta Marzano Alessia Ciampi Southeastern University 6 Olivia Alcala Laia Bern Tennessee Wesleyan University 7 Victoria Vieten Isabella lettuce William Carey University 8 Violet Asepari Destine Martins Emperor University 9 Sunny Logan Tiffany Chang William Carey University 10 Cato Tangkau Yeva Kononovich Emperor University ITA collegiate tennis rankings Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Madeline Monroy Christian from Arizona 2 Lucy Rekasch Christian from Arizona 3 Martina Antich OAZ 4 Katherine Busani OAZ 5 Hristina Ljuba University of Idaho 6 Vittoria Quadri Christian from Arizona 7 Ellie Black Hope international 8 Samantha Quezada OAZ 9 Ella Lavender Christian from Arizona 10 Jelizaveta Govrova OAZ 11 Michelle Pug OAZ 12 Tiffany Beukes Hope international 13 Eva Echeverri Hope international 14 Nicole Trans University of Idaho 15 Grace Madeya Christian from Arizona 16 Adel Lang University of Idaho 17 Berkley Clarich University of Idaho 18 Kendra Farrell Christian from Arizona 19 Melody Kilonzo Hope international 20 Nikola Rusinova OAZ ITA collegiate tennis rankings Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

November 14, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Martina Antich Katherine Busani OAZ 2 Hristina Ljuba Nicole Trans University of Idaho 3 Madeline Monroy Vittoria Quadri Christian from Arizona 4 Lucy Rekasch Ella Lavender Christian from Arizona 5 Ellie Black Tiffany Beukes Hope international 6 Michelle Pug Samantha Quezada OAZ 7 Eva Echeverri Nicole Escamillo Hope international 8 Jelizaveta Govrova Nicola Rusinova OAZ 9 Grace Madeya Kendra Farrell Christian from Arizona 10 Berkley Clarich Adel Lang University of Idaho

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the governing body of college tennis and oversees men's and women's varsity tennis at all levels, NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and Junior/Community College.



