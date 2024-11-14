The Sports Ministry objects to the appointment of the outgoing office holder as CEO by TTFI





New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has objected to the Table Tennis Federation of India's appointment of a former office-bearer as Chief Executive Officer, terming the appointment as a violation of the National Sports Code, which promotes good governance practices in National Sports Federations (NSFs). The Ministry of Sports considers the appointment of the CEO of TTFI to be contrary to the practice of good governance. (AFP) TTFI appointed former general secretary MP Singh as CEO at its annual general meeting in July this year. Singh was treasurer of the TTFI from 2013 to 2017 and secretary general from 2017 to 2021. The Sports Ministry, in a circular to the NSFs and the IOA in 2022, said ineligible outgoing office-bearers returning as CEO of the federation is contrary to the spirit of the Sports Code guidelines. Citing the government circular on appointment of CEOs, the ministry on Wednesday wrote to TTFI asking TTFI to take appropriate action in the matter. A copy of the letter is at HT. It has come to the notice of this Ministry that TTFI has appointed Shri MP Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to look after all administrative matters of TTFI. To ensure good governance practices in the management of National Sports Federations (NSFs), this Ministry has issued letter No. 92-1/2020-SP-III dated 28.02.2022 is self-explanatory. TTFI is therefore requested to take appropriate action in this matter, the letter said. In its 2022 circular, the Sports Ministry said: It has been noted that the outgoing office bearers, after becoming ineligible for re-election, return as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federation, which is contrary to the spirit of the age-restricting guidelines. and tenure of office bearers of lOA and NSFs of the Sports Code 2011. This matter was discussed at the ministry and it was decided that anyone who has held an elected position in the IOA and an NSF in the past should not be appointed as CEO. The position of CEO is an administrative position for which the selected individual will be paid by the IOA and NSF, in accordance with the terms and conditions of employment. The ministry said the instructions will be strictly adhered to by the IOA and all recognized NSFs. According to the TTFI statutes, which are in line with the Sports Code, the Secretary General and the Treasurer may hold a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms, after which a minimum cooling-off period of one four-year term will apply to allow new elections to be held. can request. for the messages. It is learned that some members raised objections to Singh's appointment in the Assembly even though it was passed by the House. The Sports Ministry is looking to bring a sports bill to promote good governance practices in sports organizations and will therefore take such matters very seriously, an official aware of the development said.

