Mississippi State – Official Athletics Website





STARKVILLE One of the nation's top tennis recruits is headed to Mississippi State to play as its head coach Chris Hooshyar . Five-star prospect Mia Robinson put pen to paper on Wednesday to finalize her commitment to join the Bulldogs. The Spartanburg native is the highest-ranked recruit in the state of South Carolina and the No. 14 prospect in the country. “Mia is what you call a complete package,” Hooshyar said. “Fundamentally on the field she has no holes in her game. She has such a strong foundation that she has built with her father that she will take this with her and we can just continue to move up.” Robinson is a product of the Robinson Tennis Academy, which is owned and operated by her father. Cris Robinson was a former All-ACC performer at Clemson, where he rose to No. 1 in both singles and doubles for the Tigers from 1992 to 1995 and was a six-time national amateur champion. Mia Robinson is a USTA L2 finalist in singles and doubles, coming off a win over the world's 723rd-ranked player at the UTR PTT in Boca Raton, Florida in March. On Tuesday, the 17-year-old qualified for the main singles draw at the ITF W15 in Clemson, South Carolina. But beyond her prowess on the court, Robinson's personality fits perfectly with the type of tennis player Hooshyar and his staff want to fill their program with. “When we came here as a staff last year, we really wanted to recruit good tennis players,” Hooshyar said. “But we also wanted to recruit spirited, competitive people who fit the mold of love to compete. She loves to compete, and she loves to compete with a smile on her face. For me, that's someone I can't beat I'm excited to get to work with her. I think the fans and her teammates will love her and the coaching staff already loves her.

