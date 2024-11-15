PNPG champion Manginsay inspired by the late Paralympic Games medalist





Lhey Marie Manginsay claimed the women's singles title at the 8th Philippine National Para Games (PNPG), drawing comparisons to late Paralympic table tennis bronze medalist Josephine Medina, whom Manginsay cites as an inspiration for her own ambitions in the sport. The 21-year-old from Zamboanga Sibugay defeated national team player Minnie Cadag 3-0 in the Class 10 category finals held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Thursday. “In one tournament [those who watched me] said I played just like them (Medina),” Manginsay said after the match. “It motivates me to work harder and strive for what she has achieved.” Article continues after this ad Medina won the Philippines' second-ever Paralympic medal in table tennis, earning bronze in the Class 8 women's singles at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Bridge accident Manginsay's journey to the Para Games was far from easy. In 2019, she fell from a suspension bridge and lost full mobility of her right arm after surgery and therapy. Once a right-handed player, Manginsay adapted by switching to her left hand, demonstrating resilience and skill in her comeback. Her efforts paid off at the Para Games, where she also collected two silver medals: one in the women's team event alongside Marie Nina Carmelotes, and another in the mixed doubles with Rommel Lucencio. Article continues after this ad Although Manginsay and her teammates narrowly missed out on gold in these events, she says her main goal was to win the singles title. Article continues after this ad “This is my first time here at the PNPG, and I'm happy to win … the singles PNPG champ Manginsay inspired by late Paralympics medalist. That was my purpose for coming here,” said Manginsay, a social work student at Sibugay Technical Institute Inc. Article continues after this ad Now Manginsay has her sights set on international competition and dreams of representing the Philippines on the Paralympic stage. “It is a dream for me to play internationally, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Paralympic Games,” she said.

