University of North Carolina Athletics

Sam Paulus

The North Carolina men's tennis program has signed a trio of top players to join the UNC program, head coachannounced on Thursday.

Three top American recruits will join the Tar Heels for the 2024-25 academic year, including the nation's No. 2 ranked prospect Ian Mayew, No. 9 ranked Kase Schinnerer and five-star Chapel Hill native Oliver Narbut.

“We are thrilled to have Ian, Oliver and Kase join the Carolina Tennis family,” said Paul. “Collectively, this is one of the best incoming classes we've ever had in my time here in terms of talent on the field. But we know they're also high character guys. We've had the opportunity to get there .” know their families during the recruiting process and know that they will all fit well into our team culture. We can't wait for these guys to come to Chapel Hill and continue to reach their potential both on and off the field.”

Ian Mayew

Mayew, from nearby Cary, N.C., is the No. 2 recruit in the high school class of 2025 and the top player in North Carolina. He is a Blue Chip recruit with a career ITF world ranking of 25. On the ITF circuit, Mayew won singles titles at J300 Barranquilla and San Jose and was a singles finalist at J300 in Houston and San Diego. In doubles, Mayew won the ITF J300 Indian Wells title and finished in third place at this summer's USTA Boys' 18s in Kalamazoo (teaming with Schinnerer). Mayew also took part in three of the four junior grand slams in 2024.

“Ian has really proven that he is one of the best junior tennis players in the world,” says Paul. “His talent and abilities are incredible. However, what impressed us most was his character and leadership skills. He comes from a great family and will bring with him so much positive energy and great results on and off the field.”

“I chose UNC because of the great combination of the coaching staff, academics and campus,” Mayew said. “They're a great group of guys and I can't wait to get started! Go Heels!”

Oliver Narbut

Narbut was born in Chapel Hill and attends East Chapel Hill High School. He is a five-star recruit, ranked in the top five in North Carolina and ranked No. 43 nationally in 2024, according to TennisRecruiting.net. As a freshman, he won the North Carolina 4A high school singles championship, becoming the first ECHHS player to do so since 2006. He has won seven USTA national balls, is a two-time Kalamazoo doubles finalist and won the USTA National Clay Court Boys' 16s in doubles. Narbut was nominated for USA Today's National Boys Tennis Player of the Year in 2022. His mother, Andrea Narbut, graduated from UNC in 1995.

“Oliver has not only consistently been one of the best tennis players in the country, he is also a great student and embodies the culture of our program here at Carolina,” Paul explained. “We couldn't be more excited to welcome Oliver and know he has an incredibly bright future with us.”

“The choice to play tennis at Carolina was an easy decision for me,” says Narbut. “The academic and athletic reputation cannot be matched anywhere. Growing up in Chapel Hill, I was surrounded by Carolina Blue, and my passion for the sport of Tar Heel started young. As a UNC fan, I always dreamed of not only to cheer for the Tar Heels, but joining the Carolina family and wearing blue on the tennis court will be truly special!

Kase Schinnerer

Schinnerer, a native of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, is ranked ninth in the class of '25, with a career-high of #6 according to TennisRecruiting.net. He is ranked number 53 in the ITF Junior Rankings and has won five ITF titles. Schinnerer played at the junior French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, winning matches at both Wimbledon and the US Open. He teamed with Mayew to win the doubles championship at ITF J300 Indian Wells. Schinnerer and Mayhew finished thirdrd at this summer's USTA Boys' 18's National Championships in Kalamazoo.

“Kase has played on the biggest stages of world junior tennis and performed very well,” says Paul. “Kase is truly an incredible competitor, and we believe he will make everyone around him better. Both of his parents have high-level sporting backgrounds and his foundation is as good as we have seen. We can't wait to continue the success see that he has achieved.” has at UNC.”

“I chose UNC because of its great team culture and family atmosphere,” Schinnerer said. “There is no better place in the country to achieve your athletic and academic goals than right here in North Carolina.”

Current tar heels Logan Zapp And Patrick Schoen head to the NCAA Doubles Championships next week to represent Carolina as the fall singles and doubles campaign concludes.

The action in Waco, Texas, organized by Baylor University, begins on Tuesday, November 19.

Welcome to the Carolina Tennis family, Kase!@TennisRecNet's No. 9 ranking in the class of 2025 is a Tar Heel!#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/UbrhI7S3X0 Carolina Men's Tennis (@carolinatennis) November 13, 2024