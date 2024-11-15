India qualified for the semi-finals with a 13-0 win over Thailand





Thailand briefly had possession after the opening goal, but it did not take long before India struck again. Just six minutes later, Rio 2016 Olympian Preeti Dubey was perfectly positioned to put the ball into the net, finishing off India's brilliant passing sequence down the right flank. Lalremsiami plays her 150th match for the Indian women's hockey teamstruck two minutes later to make it 3-0. India continued to press the Thai defense from the right and Deepika's direct strike on goal in the 19th minute beat four defenders and the goalkeeper on its way to make it 4-0. India, who have struggled to convert penalty corners in this tournament, took advantage in the final minute of the second quarter. Lalremsiami's drag kick was initially saved by the Thai goalkeeper, but Beuty Dungdung tapped the ball over the fallen keeper to secure India's fifth goal. With their tails up, India pulled out all the guns in the second half and scored eight goals. Vaishnavi Vitthal's precise long pass inside the D was neatly converted by Preeti Dubey in the 40th minute. Deepika completed her hat-trick with a powerful drag move into the top left of the goal in the 43rd minute. She then scored one from open play before scoring from the penalty corner by aiming at the bottom right as India entered the final fifteen minutes with a healthy nine-goal lead. Despite a healthy margin, India remained ruthless in the fourth quarter, with China's goal difference in sight. After more than seven minutes, Indian vice-captain Navneet Kaur put her name on the scoresheet with a powerful backhand. Manisha Chauhan then scored the first senior goal of her career two minutes later via a drag move into the center of the goal. India played without the goalkeeper in the last few minutes of the match to score maximum goals and the move paid off with Manisha Chauhan completing her brace. India's next match will be against Paris finalists China on Saturday. World No. 6 China is the top-ranked team in the tournament, beating India 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Asian Games last year.

