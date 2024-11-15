Black Caps: Tim Southee retires from test cricket after tour of England

Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up, he said.

Playing for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honor and privilege, but the time now feels right to step away from the game that has given me so much.

Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent that my Test career started against all those years ago, and for three reasons that are incredibly special to me, seems like the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

I will always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years.

It's been an amazing ride and I wouldn't change a thing.

Southee saluted the new crop of fast bowlers who had emerged in recent years and looked forward to passing the baton to them.

I have really enjoyed working with these exciting young bowlers and seeing them perform at the highest level. Now it's their turn to take this team forward and they know I will always be there to support, near or far.

Southee marked his Test debut with a five-wicket haul against England at McLean Park. The then 19-year-old began the downfall of England's first innings on day two with the first ball of the morning when Stuart Broad edged to Brendon McCullum to depart for a Test-best 42. He finished with five for 55 off 23, 1 overs. the sixth New Zealander to take five wickets on his Test debut.

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee celebrates his first Test wicket after trapping Michael Vaughan LBW during the First Test against England in 2008. Photo / Photosport

At the time, he was the youngest New Zealand test cricketer since then-captain Daniel Vettori made his debut, at 18 years and 10 days, also against England, at the Basin Reserve in 1997.

Southee, who comes from a farming family near Maungakaramea 25 minutes south-west of Whangrei, has played more Tests against England (19) and taken more wickets against them (72) than any other country.

The first Test of the three-match series against England will take place from November 28 to December 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Southee led the side to six Test wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022. He said last month that the decision to step down as skipper was made in the best interests of the team.

Leading the Black Caps in a format that is so special to me has been an absolute honor and privilege, he said.

I have always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is what is best for the team. I believe the way I can best serve the team in the future is by focusing on my performance on the field and getting back to my best, continuing to take wickets and helping New- Zeeland to win test matches.

I will, as I always have, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers who are making their way onto the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I will be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Southee's record speaks for itself but his impact on winning games for New Zealand should not be underestimated.

Tim's durability and resilience have been excellent, Stead said.

He is an incredibly strong competitor who prepares for big occasions and rarely gets injured.

Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performance, and he will be missed within the Black Caps environment.

He now deserves some time with his family and I am sure he will reflect very positively on his impact and achievements in the game in the years to come.

