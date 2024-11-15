Xavier University Athletics





CINCINNATI – Xavier women's tennis head coach Doug Matthews announced the signing of Ella DeFord of Mount Plesant, SC, in the fall 2024 signing period. DeFord will join the Musketeers in the fall of 2025. – Xavier women's tennis head coachannounced the signing of Ella DeFord of Mount Plesant, SC, in the fall 2024 signing period. DeFord will join the Musketeers in the fall of 2025. “I am happy to welcome Ella to the Xavier tennis family!” Matthews said. “During the recruiting process, it was clear that Ella is a perfect fit for our program and for Xavier University. Her work ethic is one of the best I have seen from a high school player. She has many positive aspects to her game and she played already at a high level. She got along well with the team during her visit and will contribute to the great culture we have built. I am excited to have Ella come to campus next fall and help us continue to compete for BIG EAST Championships! “ DeFord, who comes to Xavier from Oceanside Collegiate Academy, is the No. 68 ranked player in the recruiting class of 2025. During her prep career, she has helped her team to three state championships, in 2022, 2021 and in 2020 as an eighth-grader. She also won a pair of individual state championships in 2022 and 2021. At the L2 Team Event in October 2024, she remained undefeated in singles and doubles. She was also an ITF Junior Quarterfinalist in October 2024 and advanced to the L1 Round of 16 at the 18s National Clay Court Championships.

