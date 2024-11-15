Five ACC teams prepared for the NCAA field hockey tournament





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) As five programs around the Atlantic Coast Conference prepare for the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship, the conference will once again look to maintain its longstanding legacy of success. The ACC has won 16 of the past 22 national championships, with North Carolina holding the title of reigning back-to-back national champions. The 2024 edition of the NCAA Tournament marks the 11th time in 12 seasons in which at least four conference teams earned postseason bids. The ACC's five selections this season are the most of any conference. The Tar Heels earned the No. 1 overall seed and will host first- and second-round games this weekend. On Friday, November 8, North Carolina won its 27th ACC Championship and eighth straight title. The Tar Heels will meet Delaware in their first round matchup on Friday, November 15 at 11am ET. Duke will make the short trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face Maryland in the first round, which begins at 1:30 PM ET. The winners of both contests will meet on Sunday, November 17 at noon ET. Virginia, which finished fourth in the ACC regular season standings, heads to Evanston, Ill., for first-round action. The Cavaliers meet Big Ten champion Michigan on Friday at 3:30 PM ET. The winner of Virginia and Michigan will meet the winner of No. 2 seeds Northwestern and Miami (Ohio) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Syracuse, the No. 5 seed in the ACC Championship, heads to Storrs, Conn., for a first-round matchup with Harvard. The winner of the Orange and Crimson will meet the winner of No. 3 seeds UConn and UMass on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Boston College, the runner-up in the ACC Championship, travels to Merion Station, Pennsylvania, to begin its NCAA Tournament. The Eagles will meet Princeton in the first round of the tournament, which begins Friday at 1:30 PM ET. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 4 seeds Saint Josephs and Lafayette on Sunday at noon ET. Friday November 15 | NCAA tournament first round #1 North Carolina vs. Delaware | 11am | ESPN+

Princeton vs. Boston College | 1:30 PM | ESPN+

Duke vs. Maryland | 1:30 PM | ESPN+

Syracuse vs. Harvard | 2:30 PM | ESPN+

Michigan vs. Virginia | 3:30 PM | ESPN+

All times are Eastern Time. Pointing to ACC field hockey The all-time NCAA field hockey championship record stands at 23, including 16 of the last 22, following North Carolina's 2023 title.

After earning five bids in 2024, ACC teams have earned at least four NCAA bids in 10 of the past 11 seasons.

The ACC has placed at least one team in the NCAA title game in 23 of the last 25 NCAA championships and 31 times in the last 34 years.

In the ACC's first 43 years as an NCAA field hockey conference, league teams were responsible for more than half of the total national title game appearances (44 of 86).

North Carolina claimed its 11th NCAA championship with a 2-1 dual victory over Northwestern in 2023. The Tar Heels' 11 hockey championships are the most in NCAA history.

North Carolina claimed its eighth straight ACC championship this year and ninth in the last 10 tournaments. The Tar Heels have now captured 27 of the 42 all-time ACC titles.

The ACC's five teams in the NCAA tournament field all remain ranked in the NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll, including No. 1 North Carolina, No. 7 Boston College, No. 8 Virginia, No. 9 Duke and No. 11 Syracuse.

For the third year in a row and the sixth time in the past seven years, North Carolina is the top overall seed in the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament. The Tar Heels are looking to defend their title and claim their sixth national championship in seven seasons.

The Tar Heels earned the ACC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Boston College 4-1 in the ACC Field Hockey Championship Game. The Tar Heels will meet Delaware in the NCAA first round after the Blue Hens defeated Fairfield 2-1 in double overtime in the opening round. North Carolina will make its record 41st appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Duke travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for an opening-round matchup against Maryland. Duke is about to make its 20th tournament appearance.

Boston College meets Princeton in Merion Station, Pennsylvania, for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles are making their 13th appearance in the NCAA tournament and first since the 2019 season.

Syracuse will face Harvard in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The two teams will travel to Storrs, Connecticut for the match. The Dutch team makes its 18th all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia heads to Evanston, Illinois, for the first round against Michigan. Virginia will make its 26th appearance on the NCAA tournament field and look to build on last year's trip to the national semifinals.

Michigan will host the national semifinals on Friday, November 22 and the championship finals on Sunday, November 24 at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. All matches in the opening, first, second and semi-final rounds will be available on ESPN+ and the Championship. game will air at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

