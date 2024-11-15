News Digest: Camper park expands on fairgrounds | New newsletter 'Dublin Digest' | Ping Pong Professionals in Pleasanton





Camper park is expanding FairPark RV, the recreational vehicle park at the heart of the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, this week announced the completion of recent renovations and expansion of its RV South locations to add 37 new “executive locations,” including two under the American with Disabilities Act- cooperative. (Photo courtesy of Alameda County Fairgrounds) Each new site, which is 15 meters long and 3 meters wider than a normal site, includes 50 amp and 30 amp electrical hookups, a tree to provide some shade, a dedicated picnic area and tables and parking for one additional vehicle, a fairgrounds officials said. “We are very excited to expand our RV North campsites with new features that are sure to attract many visitors to the fairgrounds,” said Brad Miracle, RV park supervisor for the fairgrounds, in a news release. “As events continue to expand throughout the year and the introduction of Golden State Racing, the competitive overnight rates offered at the campground will be hard to beat for lodging.” The camper park is available for overnight accommodation all year round, with on-site facilities including laundry, showers, toilets, a shop and the Stable Café. Learn more at thefairparkrv.com. 'Dublin overview' Dublin's new city manager, Colleen Tribby, last week introduced “Dublin Digest,” a new weekly newsletter to keep residents informed about local projects, initiatives, special events and community tidbits, city officials said. The publication builds on the newsletter “Backyard Brief” published monthly by its predecessor. “This week's newsletter contains information on local sporting competitions, the upcoming Youth Mental Health Forum, a survey on mobile services in East Dublin, new businesses in Dublin, committee and committee recruitments, an upcoming Local Business Safety Fair, social highlights media and more,” city officials said of the Digest debut. For more information or to register, visit dublin.ca.gov. Ping Pong Professionals in Pleasanton Major League Table Tennis returns to the fairgrounds in Pleasanton Friday through Sunday for a series of matches between four of the league's eight teams. “Cheer on your own Bay Area Blasters as they take on the teams from Chicago, North/South Carolina and Portland. MLTT is home to many of the world's best table tennis players, including several Olympians who will showcase their skills on the court,” organizers said. Visit alamedacountyfair.com for more information. Most popular

