



The virtual arena has spoken. After an intense month-long qualifying battle in which 212 participants chased their dreams, Nicolas decided Swiss11Rally Champod from Switzerland and Nathan 11FR-Natping” Dennchre from France has emerged triumphant. They have secured their places for the final stages of the first ITTF Esports World Championships on November 27 and 28 in Helsingborg, Sweden. The groundbreaking qualifying phase, open to all players, which started on October 14 and ended on November 14, showcased table tennis's remarkable ability to captivate and challenge players across formats. Players demonstrated how the fundamental skills of the sport translate seamlessly from traditional tables to the virtual world. These additions to the championship field bring fascinating stories to the groundbreaking event that will elevate table tennis onto the global competitive gaming stage. Nicholas Swiss11Rally Champodsjourney embodies the versatility of the sport. He has a formidable presence in traditional table tennis – with appearances at three consecutive ITTF World Championships (2014-2016) – and has successfully transferred his real-world expertise to the virtual arena. His qualification shows how players can adapt and excel across formats, maintaining their competitive edge whether wielding a physical paddle or a VR controller. Meanwhile, Nathan 11FR-Natping” Denchres' qualification adds another exciting chapter to his table tennis story. The 24-year-old French talent, who first attracted attention at the age of 11 by competing in regional adult competitions, has embraced both traditional and virtual formats with equal passion. His qualification highlights how the next generation of players are seamlessly bridging the gap between physical and digital sport. “The qualifying phase has showcased the extraordinary talent emerging in virtual table tennis,” said Petra Srling, President of ITTF. “These qualifiers bring exactly the kind of competitive spirit and skill that will make our first Esports World Championships truly special. This groundbreaking event marks a crucial step forward in the federation's digital transformation, bringing new dynamics to the sport and expanding its reach to new audiences. It is inspiring to see how table tennis continues to evolve and attract players across platforms, while retaining the core of tennis.” The qualification process was not a matter of chance. Both players navigated through six intense rounds of VR competition, demonstrating the mix of tactical prowess and virtual adaptability required to succeed in this innovative format. From an initial field of 212 hopeful players, they emerged as worthy representatives of this new chapter in table tennis history. In Helsingborg, the qualified pair will join six wildcards – currently being revealed in the lead-up to the event – ​​to complete an elite field of eight players, all vying for the distinction of becoming the first ever ITTF World Esports Champion become. The championships mark a special moment for table tennis, as traditional expertise and digital innovation come together in an unprecedented way.

