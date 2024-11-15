CTPL Round Nine Preview | Cricket Tasmania

Elliot Stevenson

[Image supplied by Solstice Digital]

Kingborough's resolve will be tested as they play three matches across three formats in a blockbuster filled weekend of CTPL cricket.

The Knights faced Lindisfarne in their first T20 of the season on Thursday, before taking on the Lightning again on the first day of a back-to-back on Saturday.

Finally, Kingborough have a date with University in the Kookaburra Cup semi-final on Sunday as they aim to go back-to-back in the one-day competition.

Knights coach Tom Martyn is unimpressed by the scale of the task and remains confident in his squad's adaptability.

It's really exciting for our group, he said.

Obviously we've changed a little bit since last year, so there's a lot of new guys on the team.

We are really looking forward to it and are eager to get started on Sunday.

I think it will be a challenge from a tax perspective, but I was really excited to play cricket and hopefully get three wins over the four days.

The reigning premiers will be without star Tigers batsman Jake Weatherald, but welcome Josh Henley as a replacement.

The last time they met, Kingborough defeated University convincingly at the Twin Ovals, winning by eight wickets.

South Hobart-Sandy Bay hosted last year's T20, runner-up Clarence in the other Thursday match, with the Sharks also facing three matches in four days, including a semi-final.

They travel to KGV to take on Glenorchy on the first day of a two-day fixture on Saturday, before playing as visitors to New Town on Sunday for a place in the Kookaburra Cup Grand Final.

Richard Allanby's side are the form team of the competition and have won their last three matches by a total of 286 runs.

Much of that record can be attributed to the fast bowling form of Ed Gulline, who is averaging just 7.58 in the 1st grade this season.

The Sharks will be confident as they battle for a place in the grand final scheduled for November 24.

Although the one-day season did not go to plan, Clarence will be hoping for a fresh start as it kicks off its two-day campaign against University on Saturday.

The Roos have just one win in the white-ball competition but will look to put that behind them when they start again at Kangaroo Bay Oval.

Clarence reached the final of the two-day competition in 2023-2024 after finishing top of the ladder, but ultimately fell in a one-sided final to Kingborough.

North Hobart are another side looking to put a disappointing Kookaburra Cup behind them as they host New Town.

New Town will have one eye on Sunday's semi-final but will also be keen to start the two-day season with full points as they hunt for silverware.

The Bucks will be buoyed by the batting form of Joe Randall, who has an average of 74.5 over his last three outings.

In the women's competition, two T20 double-headers are scheduled, with ladder leaders North Hobart taking on New Town, while a winless Clarence side host Greater Northern in a pair of mouth-watering clashes.

North Hobart has led the Bucks so far this season, winning both previous matches between the two sides.

Melodie Armstrong starred for the Demons in the most recent one, scoring 60 off 47 balls.

For New Town, the match was headlined by Bethany Lane, with the opener making 66 off 58 balls.

Clarence are in a similar situation to New Town, having lost both matches with Sunday's opponents in 2024-25.

The Roos are still looking for a first win of the new season, but will take some confidence from a narrow defeat to the Raiders just two weekends ago.

West Indian opener Shawnisha Hector provided the spark in the defeat with 53 off 49 balls.