Whistles and boos at tense France-Israel football match

Watch: brief clashes between supporters during the Israel-France football match

Some football fans attending the European Nations League match in Paris between France and Israel whistled and cheered as the Israeli national anthem was played at the start of the match. Thursday's match was played in front of a small crowd and heavy security, a week after violence in Amsterdam between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and visiting Israeli fans. Despite the fear of a repeat of the Amsterdam violence, there were only a few short skirmishes in the stands in the first half, which ended in a 0-0 draw. President Emmanuel Macron – who attended the match with Prime Minister Michel Barnier – said beforehand that France would not succumb to anti-Semitism.

Getty Images Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Paris to protest the match

Thousands of police officers were deployed to ensure security at the Stade de France in Paris' northern suburbs and on public transport, while an elite anti-terrorist police unit protected the visiting Israeli team. A reporter from the French news agency AFP witnessed stewards intervening to prevent clashes in the stands between rival fans. According to the Reuters news agency, around 100 Israeli fans defied their government's travel warnings and sat in a corner of the 80,000-capacity stadium, which was barely a fifth full. Waving yellow balloons, they chanted “Free the hostages,” referring to Israelis held in Gaza by Hamas militants, the agency reported. Before the match, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in a square near the stadium to wave Palestinian, Lebanese and Algerian flags in protest against the war in Gaza. “We do not play with genocide,” read one banner. Israel has denied the accusations of genocide as baseless and grossly distorted. It launched a campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the group's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage. More than 43,700 people have been killed since then, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Politicians across Europe subsequently denounced a return of anti-Semitism Israeli fans were chased through the streets of Amsterdam. According to the city council, Maccabi fans themselves were involved in vandalism, tearing down a Palestinian flag, attacking a taxi and chanting anti-Arab slogans. They were then targeted by small groups of rioters on foot, by scooter or by car, the city said in a 12-page report.

AFP Police were deployed around the stadium

The violence between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East has the potential to spread to Europe. France, Belgium and the Netherlands all have large Muslim populations of North African descent and live alongside much smaller Jewish populations, who generally identify strongly with Israel. To express solidarity with Europe's Jews after Amsterdam, President Emmanuel Macron attended the match on Thursday, along with Prime Minister Michel Barnier and former presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

AFP Macron (bottom right) was present along with (clockwise) French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo, Hollande and Sarkozy

Supporters were told to expect identity checks ahead of the match, while bars and restaurants in the area were ordered to close from midday. The Stade de France was the scene of a dangerous disturbance of law and order during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. However, since then the Rugby World Cup and the Paris Olympics have both taken place there peacefully. The far-left party France Unbowed (LFI), which sides with the Palestinians and Lebanese in the conflicts with Israel, called for Thursday's match to be canceled or at least for Macron to be refused attendance. We do not want our head of state to honor a country that commits genocide, said LFI delegate David Guiraud. But Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said it was out of the question to cancel or move the match. France gives no space to those who sow hatred, he said. France and Israel are in the same group in the UEFA competition, alongside Italy and Belgium. In their first leg, played in Budapest, France defeated Israel 4-1. Pre-match tensions were already visible on the eve of the match, after a pro-Israel gala event was given the green light in Paris, where far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich was expected to attend at one point, although that happened later. thought his presence would be via video link.