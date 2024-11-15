Vermont high school hockey coaches, senior teams from all leagues





The senior all-star selections and all-league selections of Vermont high school hockey coaches have been announced. The boys' and girls' soccer coaches' teams were announced earlier this week. The volleyball teams from all competitions were announced last week. Twin state Vermont senior all-star team: Sawyer Bailey, South Burlington Madison Barwood, Hartford Emma Bazin, Bellows Falls Ava Bouchard, Northland Jemma Brinker, Essex Lila Cook-Yoder, Middlebury Gianna Felice, Windsor Hadley Gleim, Bellows Falls Kayla Kim, South Burlington Freida Kincaid, Mount Mansfield Elise Knoth, South Burlington Sophie Krauss, Essex Emma Lafarge, Rutland Fiona McHugh, Colchester Lina Nguyen, Essex Mackenzie Rivard, Champlain Valley Amber Rousseau, South Burlington Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls Tessa Simson, Mount Mansfield Carly Strobeck, Champlain Valley Paige Trombly, Hartford Alex Wemple, Champlain Valley McKenna Wertzler, Rutland Metro Division Player of the year: Violette Clough, Rice. Coach of the year: Kelly McClintock, Rice. FIRST TEAM Burlington: Coretta Ngoulaki, Quinn Vacherau. Champlain Valley: Cordelia Thomas, Emery Thompson, Alex Wemple. Colchester: Leah Boyd, Taylor Davidson, Trin McCarthy, Fiona McHugh. Essex:Kaitlyn Corbin, Lina Nguyen, Lauren Soulia. Mount Abraham: Maris LaPerle. Mount Mansfield: Aly Dorman, Tess Simson. Rice: Violet Clough, Molly McGibney, Maryann Nunn, Lanah Quong, Bella Walsh. South Burlington: Sawyer Bailey, Rosa DiGiulian, Kayla Kim, Elise Knoth. SECOND TEAM Burlington: Gretchen Fitzgerald, Lily McArthur. Champlain Valley: Sophie Comeau, Amelia Oppenheimer, Mackenzie Rivard, Carly Strobeck. Colchester: Lauren Anderson, Harlow's heir. Essex: Jemma Brinker, Calleigh Bruyns, Sophie Krauss, Zoë Papaseraphim. Middlebury: Lila Cook-Yoder. Mount Abraham: Nora Hurlburt. Mount Mansfield: Rowan Beeman, Bea Dirkmaat, Freida Kincaid. Rice: Eliza Fischer, Kate Larkin, Audrey Morris. South Burlington: Grace Landerman, Oli Roy. HONORABLE MENTION Burlington: Binti Awayle, Joe Neary, Sienna Pitts. Champlain Valley: Pitcavage Abbey. Colchester: Maddie Bean, Ava Lipson. Essex: Bella Delphia, Jillian Goulette, Zuzu Rooney. Middlebury: Maya Breckenridge, Quinn Doria. Mount Abraham: June Yates-Rusch. Mount Mansfield: Ellie Campbell, Dorothy Kiruthi. Rice: Allison Roy, Ana Walsh. South Burlington: Jill Coucke, Bella Gordon, Lucie McCarney, Lily O'Brien, Amber Rousseau. More:Vermont hockey confidence is high ahead of its historic NCAA Tournament appearance Capital Department Player of the year: Ava Bouchard, Northland Coach of the year: Chantelle Bouchard, Northland FIRST TEAM Harwood: Alexia Cantallops Faire, Ava Reagan. Lyndon: Taylor Ott, Anna Thomas. Milton: Keghan Abell, Sydnie Martin. Mississippi: Rowan Gregory, McKenna Thompson. Montpelier: Emily Tringe, Regan Walke. North Country: Ava Bouchard, Lillie Tetreault. Spatula: Abby Kom, Eden White. St Johnsbury: Maggie Langlais, Meredith Roy. Ode: Madelyn Laver, Georgia Schnee. U-32: Linnea Darrow, Hannah Drury. SECOND TEAM Harwood: Maggie Belknap, Zoey Gallagher. Lyndon: Gabrielle Atkins, Adrienne Birtcher. Milton: Isabella Kang, Alyssa Picht. Mississippi: Abigail Durkee, Cayley Reaudette. Montpelier: Faina Martin, Lia Walsh. North Country: Cassidie ​​Burnett, Kayla Graves. Spatula: Eva Lebourveau, Gracie Lunt. St Johnsbury: Ayla Brown, Milly Kimber. Ode: Emilee Mastine, Haley Williams. U-32: Margo Cannella, Chloe Pembroke. HONORABLE MENTION Harwood: AJ Brooks, Kaylie Magee. Lyndon: Bailey Levine, Cilo Steele. Milton: Makenna Kilpatrick, Sienna Martin. Mississippi: Sisters Casperson, Amelia Favreau. Montpelier: Gigi Ford, Opal Ritchie. North Country: Madeline McGillivary, Leah West. Spatula: Kenzie Douglas, Peyton Laperle. St Johnsbury: Ella Blanchard, Grace O'Malley. Ode: Lucy Stabach, Lana Sibenaller. U-32: Grace Lagerstedt, Sophie Martel. Southern Vermont League 'A' DIVISION Coach of the year: Bethany Courses, Bellows Falls. FIRST TEAM Bellows Falls: Emma Bazin, Veronica Moore, Nola Sciacca. Burr and Burton: Maisie Edwards, Piper Morgan, Bea Thompson. Hartford: Madison Barwood, Paige Trombly, Paige Viellux. Rutland: Elle Molalley, McKenna Wertzler. HONORABLE MENTION Bellows Falls: Hadley Gleim, Brook Parker, Izzy Stoodley. Burr and Burton: Giana Fiske, Maeven Virgilio. Hartford: Charlotte Jasmin, Hailey Vanesse. Rutland: Sammy Cacace, Sophia Ellison, Emma Lafarge. 'B' DIVISION Coach of the year: Leanne Tapley, Woodstock. FIRST TEAM Brattleboro: Ericka Fletcher, Emily LaClair, Jasmine Thibault. Fair harbor: Riley Babe. Otter Valley: Breanna Bovey, Michela Hobbs, Matelin LaPorte. Windsor: Gianna Felice, Mackenzie Kleefisch, Hannah Tenney. Woodstock: Alice Cayer, Aleks Cirovic, Kamryn Jilson. HONORABLE MENTION Brattleboro: Eline Jong. Fair harbor: Victoria Kelly, Megan Wetmore. Otter Valley: Marissa Dick. Springfield: Emily English, Quinn Jasinski, Sophia Lihatsh. Windsor: Kiersten Carvalho. Woodstock: Grace Perréault. Contact Judith Altneu at[email protected]. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter:@Judith_Altneu.

