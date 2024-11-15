Sports
Vermont high school hockey coaches, senior teams from all leagues
The senior all-star selections and all-league selections of Vermont high school hockey coaches have been announced.
The boys' and girls' soccer coaches' teams were announced earlier this week. The volleyball teams from all competitions were announced last week.
Twin state
Vermont senior all-star team:
Sawyer Bailey, South Burlington
Madison Barwood, Hartford
Emma Bazin, Bellows Falls
Ava Bouchard, Northland
Jemma Brinker, Essex
Lila Cook-Yoder, Middlebury
Gianna Felice, Windsor
Hadley Gleim, Bellows Falls
Kayla Kim, South Burlington
Freida Kincaid, Mount Mansfield
Elise Knoth, South Burlington
Sophie Krauss, Essex
Emma Lafarge, Rutland
Fiona McHugh, Colchester
Lina Nguyen, Essex
Mackenzie Rivard, Champlain Valley
Amber Rousseau, South Burlington
Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls
Tessa Simson, Mount Mansfield
Carly Strobeck, Champlain Valley
Paige Trombly, Hartford
Alex Wemple, Champlain Valley
McKenna Wertzler, Rutland
Metro Division
Player of the year: Violette Clough, Rice.
Coach of the year: Kelly McClintock, Rice.
FIRST TEAM
Burlington: Coretta Ngoulaki, Quinn Vacherau.
Champlain Valley: Cordelia Thomas, Emery Thompson, Alex Wemple.
Colchester: Leah Boyd, Taylor Davidson, Trin McCarthy, Fiona McHugh.
Essex:Kaitlyn Corbin, Lina Nguyen, Lauren Soulia.
Mount Abraham: Maris LaPerle.
Mount Mansfield: Aly Dorman, Tess Simson.
Rice: Violet Clough, Molly McGibney, Maryann Nunn, Lanah Quong, Bella Walsh.
South Burlington: Sawyer Bailey, Rosa DiGiulian, Kayla Kim, Elise Knoth.
SECOND TEAM
Burlington: Gretchen Fitzgerald, Lily McArthur.
Champlain Valley: Sophie Comeau, Amelia Oppenheimer, Mackenzie Rivard, Carly Strobeck.
Colchester: Lauren Anderson, Harlow's heir.
Essex: Jemma Brinker, Calleigh Bruyns, Sophie Krauss, Zoë Papaseraphim.
Middlebury: Lila Cook-Yoder.
Mount Abraham: Nora Hurlburt.
Mount Mansfield: Rowan Beeman, Bea Dirkmaat, Freida Kincaid.
Rice: Eliza Fischer, Kate Larkin, Audrey Morris.
South Burlington: Grace Landerman, Oli Roy.
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington: Binti Awayle, Joe Neary, Sienna Pitts.
Champlain Valley: Pitcavage Abbey.
Colchester: Maddie Bean, Ava Lipson.
Essex: Bella Delphia, Jillian Goulette, Zuzu Rooney.
Middlebury: Maya Breckenridge, Quinn Doria.
Mount Abraham: June Yates-Rusch.
Mount Mansfield: Ellie Campbell, Dorothy Kiruthi.
Rice: Allison Roy, Ana Walsh.
South Burlington: Jill Coucke, Bella Gordon, Lucie McCarney, Lily O'Brien, Amber Rousseau.
More:Vermont hockey confidence is high ahead of its historic NCAA Tournament appearance
Capital Department
Player of the year: Ava Bouchard, Northland
Coach of the year: Chantelle Bouchard, Northland
FIRST TEAM
Harwood: Alexia Cantallops Faire, Ava Reagan.
Lyndon: Taylor Ott, Anna Thomas.
Milton: Keghan Abell, Sydnie Martin.
Mississippi: Rowan Gregory, McKenna Thompson.
Montpelier: Emily Tringe, Regan Walke.
North Country: Ava Bouchard, Lillie Tetreault.
Spatula: Abby Kom, Eden White.
St Johnsbury: Maggie Langlais, Meredith Roy.
Ode: Madelyn Laver, Georgia Schnee.
U-32: Linnea Darrow, Hannah Drury.
SECOND TEAM
Harwood: Maggie Belknap, Zoey Gallagher.
Lyndon: Gabrielle Atkins, Adrienne Birtcher.
Milton: Isabella Kang, Alyssa Picht.
Mississippi: Abigail Durkee, Cayley Reaudette.
Montpelier: Faina Martin, Lia Walsh.
North Country: Cassidie Burnett, Kayla Graves.
Spatula: Eva Lebourveau, Gracie Lunt.
St Johnsbury: Ayla Brown, Milly Kimber.
Ode: Emilee Mastine, Haley Williams.
U-32: Margo Cannella, Chloe Pembroke.
HONORABLE MENTION
Harwood: AJ Brooks, Kaylie Magee.
Lyndon: Bailey Levine, Cilo Steele.
Milton: Makenna Kilpatrick, Sienna Martin.
Mississippi: Sisters Casperson, Amelia Favreau.
Montpelier: Gigi Ford, Opal Ritchie.
North Country: Madeline McGillivary, Leah West.
Spatula: Kenzie Douglas, Peyton Laperle.
St Johnsbury: Ella Blanchard, Grace O'Malley.
Ode: Lucy Stabach, Lana Sibenaller.
U-32: Grace Lagerstedt, Sophie Martel.
Southern Vermont League
'A' DIVISION
Coach of the year: Bethany Courses, Bellows Falls.
FIRST TEAM
Bellows Falls: Emma Bazin, Veronica Moore, Nola Sciacca.
Burr and Burton: Maisie Edwards, Piper Morgan, Bea Thompson.
Hartford: Madison Barwood, Paige Trombly, Paige Viellux.
Rutland: Elle Molalley, McKenna Wertzler.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellows Falls: Hadley Gleim, Brook Parker, Izzy Stoodley.
Burr and Burton: Giana Fiske, Maeven Virgilio.
Hartford: Charlotte Jasmin, Hailey Vanesse.
Rutland: Sammy Cacace, Sophia Ellison, Emma Lafarge.
'B' DIVISION
Coach of the year: Leanne Tapley, Woodstock.
FIRST TEAM
Brattleboro: Ericka Fletcher, Emily LaClair, Jasmine Thibault.
Fair harbor: Riley Babe.
Otter Valley: Breanna Bovey, Michela Hobbs, Matelin LaPorte.
Windsor: Gianna Felice, Mackenzie Kleefisch, Hannah Tenney.
Woodstock: Alice Cayer, Aleks Cirovic, Kamryn Jilson.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brattleboro: Eline Jong.
Fair harbor: Victoria Kelly, Megan Wetmore.
Otter Valley: Marissa Dick.
Springfield: Emily English, Quinn Jasinski, Sophia Lihatsh.
Windsor: Kiersten Carvalho.
Woodstock: Grace Perréault.
Contact Judith Altneu at[email protected]. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter:@Judith_Altneu.
|
