Dulip Samaraweera was handed another 10-year misconduct ban by Cricket Australia





Cricket Australia has handed over former Test player from Sri Lanka Dulip Samaraweera with a new ban following allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a second player while coaching. Already suspended from any involvement in Australian cricket for 20 years after she was found to have behaved inappropriately towards a female player, Samaraweera has since been accused of further misconduct. The second issue relates to his time working as a private coach while employed by Cricket Victoria. Samaraweera has denied the claim but has chosen not to take part in the investigation and has been banned for ten years for breaching the sport's code of conduct. The ban will be served concurrently with his initial 20-year ban, meaning he will still be unable to return to a coaching role with Australia or any state or territory body until 2044, when he turns 72. AAP understands that none of the complainants have so far chosen to pursue criminal charges. The seven-time Test representative was involved with Cricket Victoria's women's program for almost 16 years, including as a long-term assistant coach with the WBBL's Melbourne Stars, before resigning in May. Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins had previously labeled Samaraweera's behavior “completely reprehensible” and “a betrayal of everything we stand for” after CA released the findings of its initial investigation in September. “The victim in this case has shown incredible strength of character and courage in speaking out,” Cummins said after the initial charges. “She will continue to receive our continued support to enable her to achieve her goals on and off the field. “From an organizational perspective, the safety and well-being of everyone at Cricket Victoria is of the utmost importance. We will not tolerate any behavior that puts that position or our people at risk, and will always support our culture of speaking our mind.” Colombo-born Samaraweera opened the batting in seven Tests for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1995 before later moving into coaching. He was an assistant coach with the Stars from the inaugural WBBL season in 2015 and even served as Victoria's interim head coach for most of last summer. Samaraweera was due to take over the role full-time but resigned in May when Cricket Victoria's conflict of interest policy prevented him from employing his brother Thilan on the coaching staff.

