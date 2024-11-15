College football preview: Big matchups and storylines ahead of Week 12

Week 12 is here and we take a look at an SEC game that has implications for the College Football Playoff, learn about three of the nation's best passers who all played under the same coach and see what's going on in the Big 12.

No. No. 7 Tennessee will visit Sanford Stadium as it takes on conference opponent No. 12 Georgia on Saturday night. With so much on the line, what can each team improve ahead of this SEC showdown?

The Big 12 has six teams in the hunt for a spot in the conference title game. With the final CFP rankings coming out in less than a month, which scenario seems most realistic for the conference in terms of how many of the teams could make the 12-team field?

Our college football experts preview big games and storylines leading up to Week 12.

What has each team done well in conference play? What improvements can be made?

Tennessee:

It's been a historic (and dominant) season for Tennessee's defense, which hasn't given up more than 19 points in any of its nine games. Against SEC competition, the Volunteers lead the conference in scoring defense, giving up 16.7 points per game, and also lead the way in third down defense and red zone defense. In other words, they've given up very little of anything on defense and are backed by a line that's both talented and deep. Tennessee plays with a lot of players up front and is especially good at forcing key turnovers. In 23 trips inside their own 20-yard line, the Vols have forced six turnovers.

The reality is that Tennessee has spent much of this season playing defense out of necessity. The offense lacked consistency and struggled to generate explosive play, especially in the passing game. It's not all about redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, either. Iamaleava has thrown just five touchdown passes in six SEC games, and the Vols rank 10th with an average of 7.5 yards per completion. Iamaleava, who suffered a head injury in a win over Mississippi State last week, has been the victim of poor pass protection at times, and his receivers have dropped some valuable passes. Iamaleava was also shaky when it came to knocking down receivers and occasionally holding the ball for too long.

The bright spot on offense for Tennessee is running back Dylan Sampson, who has a school-record 20 rushing touchdowns. He has been a constant for the Vols on offense and has an SEC-leading 772 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in conference play. As good as he has been, the Vols will likely need more from their passing game to win in Athens. — Chris Low

Georgia:

The Bulldogs didn't fare much well in last week's 28-10 loss to Ole Miss, which marked the first time in a long time that Kirby Smart's team was manhandled on the edge of a scrimmage.

The good news for Georgia: It's heading home to Sanford Stadium for the first time in more than a month. Georgia hasn't lost back-to-back games in the regular season since 2016, Smart's first season, and has rebounded in each of the past eight losses. The Bulldogs have won seven of their past eight games against the Volunteers.

For all of quarterback Carson Beck's turnovers, Georgia's problems on offense likely start right up front. The offensive line has not done a good job of protecting him, and the Bulldogs' lack of a strong running game has prevented them from using play-action passing effectively. Their beefed-up offensive line will again face a formidable defensive front on Saturday. Georgia has 27 dropped passes, fourth-most in the FBS, according to TruMedia, so the receivers need to become more reliable as well. — Mark Schlabach

The coach behind three of college football's best passers

Three of the nation's best passers are products of North Texas coach Eric Morris. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

Miami's Cam Ward, Washington State's John Mateer and North Texas' Chandler Morris are three of the top five quarterbacks on total offense in FBS this season. All three have the same head coach to thank for where they are today.

North Texas coach Eric Morris coached Ward at Incarnate Word and Washington State, recruited Mateer to the Cougars and signed Morris out of the transfer portal this season. All three came from Texas and put up big numbers this season. A disciple of Mike Leach, Morris knows what he's looking for when it comes to QBs.

The journey was different for everyone. Ward was a zero-star recruit from West Columbia, Texas, played in a wing-T offense and was not offered any scholarships. But he came to Incarnate Word's camp in 2019 and was impressed with his quick release and accuracy. Morris also saw attractive qualities in Ward's multi-sport talents.

“He was such a good basketball player,” Morris said. “He was a bigger guy who could handle the ball really well and move with ease. He had a twitch and quickness that was almost Mahomes-like where he's not fast but you see him come out of the pocket and scramble and he is good on his feet. He saw the floor great and shot the basketball great.

“At an FCS school it might be easier to take that risk, but it was something we were really confident in.”

Ward came in with extreme confidence and told the coaches he would win the starting job over their returning all-conference player (and he did). He followed Morris to Pullman, Washington, out of loyalty to the coach who believed in him. Now he's playing on a big stage, chasing a College Football Playoff bid and a Heisman Trophy with the No. 9 Hurricanes.

“It was fun to see him blossom and be rewarded for his patience all these years,” Morris said.

When Morris left UIW to become Washington State's offensive coordinator in 2022, he brought Ward with him, but he still needed a QB. During his first recruiting trip in Texas, he stopped by to check out Mateer. The two-star recruit had a productive senior season at Little Elm High School but was committed to Central Arkansas. Morris didn't understand what FBS programs were missing and convinced Mateer to pivot.

After two seasons behind Ward, Mateer has emerged as one of the best dual-threat QBs in college football with 2,332 passing yards, 805 rushing yards (excluding sacks) and 33 total TDs.

“I think the sky is the limit,” Ward said. “He's just so hard to tackle in the open field. Just a ball-loving kid who was under-recruited. The tide has turned and he's going to end up being a great baseball player.”

Chandler Morris wasn't an under-the-radar talent, but he's having his best season yet in North Texas. He started his career at Oklahoma, won the starting job at TCU in 2022, suffered a knee injury in the season opener and then watched Max Duggan lead the Horned Frogs to the national title game.

Morris played six games as TCU's starter last season before injuring the same knee. At UNT, he leads the nation's No. 3 passing offense with 3,244 yards and 30 TDs. Like Ward and Mateer, he processes information quickly, plays with his feet and throws with accuracy outside the pocket. If you ask Eric Morris, these traits are a must in today's game. When combined with his version of the Air Raid ball you get great results.

“It was fun to see him get his swagger back,” Morris said.

Eric Morris points to Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. The QBs who thrive at the highest levels become unstoppable by creating plays out of the pocket. And that goes for his boys too.

“Everyone obviously looks at Cam and the magic he makes,” Morris said, “but I think all three of them can make plays if it's not a perfect play call. There are a lot of really good pure passers these days, but that's what sets them all apart.” — Max Olson

What's going on in the Big 12?

Two-thirds of the way through the Big 12 schedule, six teams are still in the hunt for a title game appearance: BYU (6-0), Colorado (5-1), Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State and West Virginia, all 4-2. There are too many variables to discuss all scenarios, but the conference is clear tiebreaker policy.

It's possible to imagine scenarios where the Big 12 could get two bids, one bid, or be shut out altogether.

For the Big 12 to get two bids, BYU would likely have to finish 12-0 and then lose a close game in the championship to a two-loss team (Colorado, Iowa State or Kansas State). A 12-1 BYU team would qualify, but it would become a matter of how far it would fall and what else is happening around the country.

The most likely scenario is that the Big 12 lands one team: whichever team wins the conference title game. If BYU wins, it gets a bye, but if it makes even one mistake — or if another team wins the title — Boise State could be in position to get a first-round bye, of course. assuming the Broncos win.

The doomsday scenario in the Big 12 is if the conference champion suffers two or three losses Army and Boise State win. If that's the case, there's a good chance both schools will get an edge over the Big 12 champion and the Big 12 will be left out of the equation. — Kyle Bonagura

Quotes of the week

“They're stubborn, man. They're physical. He's an elite runner. The runs they run are sometimes non-traditional. They run some runs that other people don't run because of the space in the box. He's very patient. He hits small creases. He's tough to tackle in the SEC. Is that the toughest league in the world? Got the The greatest defensive lineman in size, and he continues to do it at a crazy pace, for me.” — Kirby Smart on volunteer tailback Dylan Sampson.

“I never try to take a step back. I try to take a step up. I always stick my head out the window. I try to look around the corner, not to look straight ahead. It's normal for everyone to see what's in front of them. I'm trying to see around the corner. That's the relationship that I have with the Lord, to help me see around the corner so that I can help navigate through these young men and also through the. women they are attached to, our program in a better way and a better life, so I don't get caught up in the “You go, guys!” or the 'You are nothing.' You know, if I listened to you guys before, I gotta listen to you guys now. So I might as well put on some headphones and shut you out, that would have been a good placement for a sponsor.” — Deion Sanders when asked if he takes the time to step back and appreciate the magnitude of Colorado's turnaround.

“I hope that anyone who has aspirations of playing in the National Football League, take a look at what you have against Clemson. Let's see you play your best game here. If you weren't focused on Virginia, which I can't imagine , That wasn't the case — and I'm not saying anyone wasn't focused — but if they didn't get your focus, then I imagine Clemson will get your focus when you put the tape on.” — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi on whether playing Clemson gets his players' attention.