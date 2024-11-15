Kentucky Men's Tennis Adds Nicolas, Mikael Arseneault to 2025 Signing Session – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. The University of Kentucky men's tennis program announced the first members of its Class of 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, as Canadian No. 1 and No. 2 juniors and twin brothers Nicolas and Mikael Arseneault (Arr-sin-oh) signed agreements to participate to participate in the program next fall. The Arseneault twins are from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada and a suburb of Toronto and attend Bill Crothers High School. Both brothers have won at least one Canadian Junior National Championship and have also represented Canada at the Junior Davis Cup Finals. Their sister, Ariana, was a two-time All-American tennis player at Auburn. Head Coach Cedric Kauffman has high praise for the Arseneault twins. “I am very pleased with the decision of Nicolas and Mikael and their family to come to Kentucky,” said the reigning SEC Coach of the Year. They come from a great tennis family. The brothers are very talented in different ways, but the most important quality they have is that they want to get better every day. They trust the process and will do everything they can to reach the top. We can't wait to work with them. Nicholas Arseneault Nicolas is currently the top-ranked junior player in Canada. He has won two Canadian junior national singles championships, including the Outdoor National title in 2023 and the Indoor Championship in 2024. In 2023, he and his brother competed in the Junior Davis Cup and helped Team Canada qualify for the finals, where they would finish in seventh place. In 2024, Nicolas earned a wildcard into the qualifying draw of the Coupe Rogers, an ATP Masters 1000 event. Nicolas has won four ITF Junior singles titles (2024 Quebec City, 2024 Burlington, 2023 Edmonton, 2023 Niagara) and four ITF Junior Doubles titles (2024 Repentigny, 2024 San Jose, 2023 Edmonton, 2023 Niagara), all with his twin brother, Mikael. He currently holds an ITF Junior World Ranking of No. 85 and has also collected ATP Tour points, with a ranking of No. 1306. Mikael Arseneault Mikael is the No. 2 junior player in Canada, ranked only behind his twin brother Nicolas. In August 2024, Mikael won his first junior national title and won the Outdoor edition of the championship by defeating current Wildcat Eric Crivei in the final. The win marked the third consecutive Canadian Junior National Championship for the twins. In 2023, he and his brother competed in the Junior Davis Cup and helped Team Canada qualify for the finals, where they would finish in seventh place. Mikael won his first ITF junior title in 2024 and became champion in Ile-des-Soeurs. He has also won five ITF junior doubles titles, four with his brother Nicolas (2024 Repentigny, 2024 San Jose, 2023 Edmonton, 2023 Niagara) and one with another partner (2024 Ile-des-Soeurs). Mikael currently holds an ITF Junior World Ranking of No. 182 and has also collected ATP Tour points, with a ranking of No. 1647. I can't wait to get started with Nicolas and Mikael, said associate head coach Matt Gordon. Their mentality and work ethic will take them to the top of the game, and they will both have a huge impact on our program. Follow the Wildcats for the latest UK Men's Tennis news X And Instagram at @UKMensTennis.

