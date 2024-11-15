College Football Week 12 2024 Predictions, Best Bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Chris Falica FOX Sports Betting Expert

“Bear Bets” are real bets Chris “The Bear” Fallica actually makes.

College football Week 12 is here!

Just like last year, we will be posting weekly selection posts and a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and betting nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all season long.

So if you want to spend a few bucks on the big games, I have the solution for you.

Let's have some fun and hopefully make some money.

These are my favorite bets for week 12.

Last week: 6-2

Season:35-30-2

(All times ET)

FRIDAY NOV. 15

UCLA @ Washington (9 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app )

Washington is a much different team at home, as the Huskies have defeated mid-major teams like Michigan and USC while struggling on the road against the tougher teams on their schedule. UCLA has been great defensively of late, turning its season around after a brutal opening series. But with the opportunity to become bowl eligible at home and Will Rogers ready to go at QB, I'll lay the shorthand.

PICK: Washington (-3.5) wins by more than 3.5 points

SATURDAY NOV. 16

No. 23 Missouri @ No. 21 South Carolina (4:15 p.m., SEC Network)

By far the best unit on the field will be South Carolina's defense, and if we face a Missouri offense that will likely start Drew Pyne, it will be difficult for the Tigers to score here. South Carolina has a chance to win and post a 10-3 season, which would be a remarkable feat from Shane Beamers' team.

PICK: Missouri Fewer than 15.5 points scored

No. 13 Boise State @ San Jose State (7 p.m., CBSSN)

I don't expect this to be an easy game for Boise State. Each of the Broncos' conference road games was tough, as the game at Hawaii was a one-score game in the fourth quarter and the game at UNLV was a coin flip. San Jose State's rush defense is more than capable of slowing down Boise State, which didn't look great against Nevada last week. And we know the Spartans' offense can score with playmakers like WR Nick Nash. Also, SJSU placed 52 in a near upset of Washington State.

CHOOSE: San Jose State (+14) loses by less than 14 points or wins outright

No. 1 Oregon @ Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Oregon has been rolling since its win over Ohio State, but the Ducks haven't had an inactive week since September 21. I'm sure the Ducks think they just want to leave Wisconsin unscathed and head into the inactive week before the Washington game on November 30th. I don't think Wisconsin is very good. The Badgers have lost to top 10 teams by at least two touchdowns at home twice this season. But if the Badgers have any fight left, they'll show it this week after a blowout loss at Iowa and a bye week.

CHOOSE: Wisconsin (+14) loses by less than 14 points or wins outright

No. 7 Tennessee @ No. 11 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No matter who the quarterback is for Tennessee, I don't expect the Vols to be able to exploit Georgia's defense like Ole Miss did last week. The same goes for the other side of the ball. I don't expect Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo to go crazy with the offensive game plan given Carson Beck's recent interception issues. It will be difficult for both teams here to reach 30 points, and it may even be a tall order for both to reach 20.

PICK: Less than 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas @ No. 6 BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Just like last week against Iowa State, I think the Jayhawks have a great chance to clear the upset here. Jalon Daniels has played his best ball of the year over the last month of the season and I think KU should be able to run the ball on a BYU defense that has had trouble stopping the run. Heck, even a depleted Utah offense had success last week. The Cougars are 4-0 in games decided by a touchdown or less; KU is 0-5. These teams are much more closely matched than the overall TD record indicates. As we mentioned last week, KU will have a big say in who wins the Big 12. And after this week's game, the Jayhawks have Colorado on their schedule.

CHOOSE: Kansas (+3) loses by less than 3 points or wins outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:

Old Lordship +130

Pitt +300

Kansas +130

Michigan State +135

Chris “The Bear” Fallica has been covering sports for nearly three decades. Although college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, football, golf, tennis, MLB, NHL and horse racing, with an “occasional” bet on such events. Chris recently won the first Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He is a multiple qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember: “The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!” Follow him on Twitter @ Chrisfallica .

