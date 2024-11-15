Nick Kyrgios announces tennis return at Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open





Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he will make his long-awaited return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after playing just one tour match in more than two years. The 29-year-old firefighter has been largely sidelined since the quarter-finals of the 2022 US Open due to career-threatening wrist and knee injuries. That run came six weeks after reaching the Wimbledon decider, when he came closest to an elusive major crown before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. Kyrgios opens up about plans for a comeback to tennis Nick Kyrgios says he “could come back now and beat 50 percent of the players” if he wanted to, but his fans deserve more. Kyrgios also stated that he planned to play at the 2025 Australian Open. He will headline the Brisbane International, which kicks off on December 29. Before that, he will play in the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. The mixed-team event also attracts the likes of Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev. Kyrgios made a late withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open due to a knee injury that required surgery, before being forced to withdraw from the French Open later that year with a foot problem. Kyrgios, winner of seven titles on the ATP Tour, subsequently tore a ligament in his wrist that also required surgery during his final tour match, a short-lived return to the grass in Stuttgart in June 2023. The former world number 13, who is currently unranked, said he was excited to resume his career in front of home fans. “Honestly, this is probably the best I've felt in two years,” he told the Nine Network. “I played that great year in 2022. Then during the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open I started to feel some problems in my wrist. I had a wrist reconstruction and now I feel great. “It was a 15 percent chance that I could play at this level again and here we are. “It would be sick to be in front of the home fans again.” ABC Sport Daily podcast ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports talk. We'll dive into the biggest story of the day and make sure you're up to date on everything else making headlines. MONKEY

