



Annika Lundstroma former Olympic youth table tennis player from Helsinki, Finland, has always had a passion for pushing boundaries. Today, she uses her competitive drive as CEO of a research-based startup called Remembered to change the way mental health is understood and treated. With a device that measures cortisol, an important stress hormone, Annika hopes to give doctors a new tool to make mental health care more precise and data-driven. She is now based in the US and recently worked at Wondry, Vanderbilt's Center for Innovation, through the Sullivan Family Ideator Program. Her Projecta device, which measures cortisol levels via a simple saliva test, aims to provide fast, reliable data for mental health assessments. From athlete to innovator Annika's path from table tennis champion to healthcare innovator began with her own experiences dealing with stress. Competing at the Youth Olympic level, she saw how stress affects both the body and mind, and she wanted to tackle these challenges on a larger scale. Transitioning to molecular biosciences, Annika envisioned a tool that would bring objective data to mental health care, addressing the current reliance on solely subjective assessments. Her device offers a new approach by providing concrete, data-based insights into individuals' stress levels. The power of mentorship and a dedicated team: After moving to the US, Annika was introduced to the Sullivan Family Ideator program through her mentor. Woody Bibba Wondry mentor who saw the potential of her project. “Having a very heavy science background, this program really opened my perspective. Annika said. We go into real environments, talk to people, get their feedback on what we're doing and how it can be useful to them.” To fully understand her needs, Woody joined Annika in the Sullivan Family Ideator program, supporting her every step of the way. “To be a better mentor, I felt like I needed to go through the programming with her so I could learn the language that was being taught,” Woody said. His insight into U.S. healthcare markets helped Annika navigate the challenges of building a solution that could work in practice. Annika's team consists of her Chief Scientific Officer, who developed the biosensor technology, her Chief Scientific Officer, Sanjida Yasminan engineer, Head of Technology, Adil Shaha mechanical engineerAnd Kien Nguyena technical advisor with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. This group worked with Annika to refine the device and prepare it for a successful launch. What's next: Scale up for broader impact With the support of the Sullivan Family Ideator program and her team, Annika prepared a compelling pitch showcasing the potential impact of her devices. The $500,000 investment round, led by Kodori Ventures, will be a critical step forward and provide ReMinded with the resources to develop the technology, pursue FDA approval and establish partnerships with healthcare providers. With this investment, Annika and her team are ready to bring their technology closer to patients in 2025. To join the waiting list for this venture, please click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanderbilt.edu/the-wondry/2024/11/14/annika-lundstrom-secures-500000-investment-for-cortisol-measuring-technology-to-transform-mental-health-care/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos