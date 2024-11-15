Sports
Tim Southee will leave Test cricket at the end of the England series
Tim SouthNew Zealand's legendary bowler has announced he will retire from Test cricket at his home ground in Hamilton next month at the end of England's tour of New Zealand.
Southee, 35, has claimed 385 Test wickets in 104 appearances so far, second among New Zealanders behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431)and will bring his career full circle, having made his debut against England as a 19-year-old in Napier in March 2008. However, he will make himself available for the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June if New Zealand qualify. .
He recently played a key role in New Zealand's historic 3-0 win in India, the first by a visiting team since 2012-13. Although he claimed only three wickets in the first two Tests, these included India captain Rohit Sharma as they were bowled out for 46 in the series opener, and their top scorer, Sarfaraz Khan, for 150 until the second innings.
Southee had handed over the Test captaincy to Tom Latham ahead of that series and is yet to decide whether to continue his white-ball career on New Zealand's post-Christmas tour to Sri Lanka.
“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” Southee said in his retirement announcement. “It has been the greatest honor and privilege to play for the Black Caps for 18 years, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given me so much.
“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent that my Test career started against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, this seems the perfect way to to end my time in the Black Cap.
In a storied career, Southee will be remembered as New Zealand's most prolific bowler in international cricket, with 770 wickets across formats to date, ahead of Daniel Vettori (696). No other bowler in international cricket has matched his feat of reaching 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20I wickets.
His career best performance of 7 for 33 came in the ODI format, a famous performance against England in Wellington during the 2015 World Cupwhich helped propel his side to the first of two consecutive appearances in the World Cup finals. And while New Zealand missed both occasions, agonizingly in 2019, Southee played a major role in their long-awaited piece of ICC silverware. In June 2021 at Southampton he achieved second innings figures of 4 for 48 in their World Test Championship final victory over India.
He will also be remembered for his incredible passing skills, with a total of 93 Test sixes so far – second only to Brendon McCullum among New Zealanders, and by far the highest ratio of sixes for any player with more than 2,000 Test runs to his name. Nine of those came in his first Test in 2008, when he struck out 77 in the fourth innings, still his highest score in Tests.
“I will always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who have supported me and my career over the years,” he added. “It's been a great ride and I wouldn't change a thing.”
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said: “Tim's durability and resilience have been excellent. He is an incredibly strong competitor who steps up for big occasions and rarely gets injured. Tim cares deeply about the team, his reputation and performance, and he will be missed within the Black Caps environment. He now deserves some time with his family and I am sure he will reflect very positively on his impact and achievements in the game in the years to come.”
Southee indicated that he would remain available for domestic and franchise cricket.
