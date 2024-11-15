Tennessee's football defense tops Georgia's Kirby Smart in a bizarre world

Tennessee has a better defense than Georgia, and college football is on its head.

Tennessee faces a CFP bubble with a loss, while Georgia could be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss.

Kirby Smart calls one of his players “an idiot.” Just another day in the life in the bizarre world.

We live in a bizarre world of college football, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is the mayor of this strange country while Georgia Kirby Smart insults one of his own players.

Everything you think you know about this sport has been turned upside down in this crazy season.

One of the crazy twists: No. 4 Tennessee has a better defense than No. 10 Georgia ahead of their game Saturday in Athens.

Such a statement could have been expected throughout the period Volunteers The glory days of the 1990s, but during the first three years of the Heupel era the Vols played at a breakneck pace offensively. They spread the field, uncorked the deep shots, pushed the tempo and asked the defense to do just enough.

Vols fans fell in love with the Heupel system two years ago, when Tennessee won 11 games on an offense that led the nation in scoring. During that whole special period, Vols are back! season, the Vols hung 40 points on LSU, 52 on Alabama and 66 against Missouri. Sixty-six.

This year, the Vols could need three games to score 66 points. Heupel built what could be his best team, assembling an experienced defense that wreaks havoc at the line of scrimmage.

Heupel even slowed his trademark pace and relied on a defense that loves to do the dirty work.

'Extremely disruptive' Tennessee defensive rules in bizarre world

No opponent scored at least 20 points against Tennessee (8-1) in nine games.

They are extremely disruptive, Georgia's Kirby Smart said of Tennessee's defensive front.

Tennessee's disruptors are more reliable than those who make up Georgia's schizophrenic defense, which was mauled by Alabama, shut down Texas, but couldn't provide coverage. Ole ma'am recipients. The Rebels bullied Georgia in a 28-10 takedown last weekend.

We've seen Smart lose before. However, rarely do we see his Bulldogs being pushed around, but that is exactly what happened in Oxford.

Ole Miss flattened Georgia at the lines of scrimmage, and Tennessee comes armed with the personnel to do the same.

We are on a long journey,” Smart said. 'It's a long journey.

Not only long, but also heavy.

Georgia (7-2) has faced the toughest schedule in the country, and while it took some blows, it also took an inordinate amount of physical blows along the way.

While trying to pay respect to Georgia's talent on Monday, Heupel described this as a typical Georgian defense.” That's a big, fat lie.

Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in scoring defense, four spots ahead of Georgia.

Georgia is on the brink of eliminating CFP support

As we travel down the road into the heart of the bizarre world, we come to another stunning discovery.

Preseason No. 1 Georgia is closer to the brink of College Football Playoff elimination than Tennessee. A loss at Tennessee would worry the Vols and put them right on the playoff bubble, but a loss at Georgia could tip the Bulldogs over the edge.

It's worth noting that for all Georgia's warts, it hasn't lost at Sanford Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019, when a bad South Carolina team marched out of the hedges in a shocking upset.

I know at my core that Smart remains a master motivator, and that his Georgia teams often achieve their greatest feats when they think people doubt them, but do historical norms apply in the bizarre world?

Somewhere along the journey from supremacy to bizarre world, Georgia lost its villainous nature.

Georgia's struggling quarterback Carson Beck grinned like a jester on the sideline late in the fourth quarter Saturday as he watched Ole Miss stomp its team.

As Rebels fans stormed the field, Georgia safety Jake Pope came across some family friends wearing Rebel gear that he recognized from back home. They jumped up and down together in apparent joycreating a strange scene of a losing player celebrating with the opposing fans, a sight you wouldn't see anywhere else but a bizarre world.

What an idiot, Smart said of Pope two days later. Just stupid.

Smart reversed his initial assessment more than 24 hours later stated that he should not have labeled Pope “an idiot.” While Smart argues with himself, there's a dumbass on his head. Bizarre, huh?

Smart usually supports players through thick and thin, even after setting speed records while leaving rubber on the road as they race through the streets of Athens.

His comment about Pope came across as an unusually harsh comment about a Georgia player.

Welcome to the bizarre world. The strain of a few months in this most unusual place takes its toll and causes people to behave strangely.

Here's what else I'm watching in this Topp Rope view of college football:

A Heisman Trophy voting without quarterbacks?

Heisman ballots give each voter first-, second-, and third-place votes. I became a Heisman voter in 2016, and if I remember correctly, I've had at least two quarterbacks on my ballot every year I voted.

This year I could argue for a vote without quarterbacks:

Start the conversation with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Colorado standout twins Travis Hunter. They are fantastic. Without them, neither player's team would be in the playoff hunt.

What other non-quarterbacks deserve consideration? I suggest Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher and Mississippi linebacker Chris Paul Jr.

Voters should not and will not ignore quarterbacks.

Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Miami's Cam Ward, Indiana's Kurtis Rourke, Ole Miss Jaxson Dart and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are on my short list of quarterbacks.

If you ask me who will win, I predict Gabriel from Oregon, Ward from Miami or Hunter from Colorado.

Emails of the week

Harold writes (in response to my column criticizing Florida's decision to retain Billy Napier): You are an IDIOT and know nothing about Florida football. You have to write something you know about, and it's not college football. By my calculations, you're basically just stupid, and this article is going to come back to bite you in a lot of ways.

My response: I highly doubt it.

Jim writes: How can you criticize the strength of a team's schedule when they have no control over who they play? The Big Ten decides who each team plays. This means that you are so stupid that no one should believe anything you say.

My response: Well, you do plan who you play in the non-conference, and if you mean Indiana, the Hoosiers played three yummy cupcakes.

As for Big Ten scheduling, yes, Penn State and Indiana got favorable draws, and that was out of their control. I'm not saying they shouldn't be in the top 10, but it's funky to see Penn State eight spots ahead of Georgia when we can understand that the one-game difference between those teams' records comes from scheduling.

writes Larry: What would it take for Boise State to achieve a first-round hosting berth?

My response: Forget hosting a first-round match because the No. 13 seed Broncos have an opportunity to get a bye to the quarterfinals.

Imagine Boise State winning the Mountain West, finishing 12-1, and a team other than Brigham Young winning the Big 12, like two-loss Colorado, which is ranked No. 17 by the CFP. The Buffaloes are currently positioned to play BYU in the Big 12 title game.

Three and out

1. Besides No. 1 Oregon, No. 4 Penn State enjoys the best CFP positioning. The Nittany Lions close with games against lowly Purdue, mediocre Minnesota and mediocre Maryland. Win that one and rest your case at 11-1. Sit back, relax, and watch Ohio State (assuming the Buckeyes win) play a raucous rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten Championship. Collect a No. 6 seed in the bracket and set up a first-round playoff game. Ideal positioning.

2. Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is coming off a freshman win against LSU, and his recruiting class is ranked second nationally. This will restore sanity and smiles to Tuscaloosa. Just don't lose the iron bowl.

3. Army sits atop the AAC and retains a chance to go 13-0. Army would bolster its resume if it upsets Notre Dame next week. Meanwhile, Boise State is positioned to win the Mountain West 12-1. The committee must admit at least one Group of Five team, but no rule prevents another team from being selected as an overall qualifier. Two G5s in a 12-team playoff? That sounds like a story that fits the bizarre world.

