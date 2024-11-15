Men's Hockey Back in Hockey East Showdown with #15 UMass Lowell





MEN'S HOCKEY NOTEBOOK Riding a six-game Hockey East point streak, Vermont (2-4-3) is back in action this weekend at Gutterson Fieldhouse, hosting No. 15 UMass Lowell (6-2-0) for a pair of league games. The two clubs face each other on Friday evening at 7pm and Saturday evening at 6pm. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Rob Ryan on the call and as always, the games will also be broadcast on WVMT with the voice of the Catamounts Adam Lafleur in the Handy Toyota Broadcast Booth. Friday night is the annual Can for Coffee Food Drive, presented by Keurig Dr Pepper. Fans who donate cans of food will receive a box of Keurig K-Cup Pods and a chance to win a free brewer. Saturday is our UVM Employee Appreciation Game. UVM employees and teachers receive a free reserved ticket upon presentation of their CATcard.

International steaming MANGBO APPOINTED HEA COW TENDER OF THE WEEK Second goalkeeper Axel Mangbo received a Hockey East Weekly award for the second week in a row on Monday when he earned Hockey East Goaltender of the Week.

Nationally, Mangbo is one of eight goaltenders with two shutouts this season. FIRST YEAR OF EARLY PRODUCTION FOR UVM Three of the Catamounts' top-five scorers are freshmen.

Max Strand (1 Gl, 7 Ast) and Colin Kessler (4 Gl, 4 Ast) are tied for the team lead with eight points. Blake Steenerson has two goals and three assists for five points.

UVM successfully killed 24 of their opponent's 26 chances with the extra man.

Vermont has also scored a power-play goal in each of its last four games, UVM is 2-1-1 over that stretch. The Catamounts have scored five power-play goals in the past four games. EXPLORING THE RIVER HAWKS Last season the River Hawks were 8-24-4 and finished 11th in Hockey East, this season they have come roaring out of the gate with a 6-2-0 start, including a 5-3 win over No. 9 Boston University last season weekend.

Senior forward and captain Owen Cole leads the River Hawks in scoring this season with four goals. He grabbed the game winner against Colgate on October 19. His nine points are tied for the team lead with graduate defenseman Ben Meehan.

The River Hawks have the best power play in the NCAA, converting at 45.8% (11 for 24). 35.4% of UML offenses have fallen on the man advantage this season.

The River Hawks' shooting percentage is currently the best in Hockey East at 12.1%.

The Catamounts are 16-40-10 all-time against the River Hawks and 10-20-5 at home against UMass Lowell.

The River Hawks are 12-0-3 in their last 15 meetings with the Catamounts. Vermont's last win in the series came on January 20, 2018 in a 6-3 UVM win at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Last season, UMass Lowell defeated the Catamounts 2-1 on Dec. 3 in the Gut. UVM defeated the River Hawks in back-to-back shootouts (officially 1-1, 3-3 tie) at the Tsongas Center Feb. 9-10, completing a four-point weekend on the road. CATAMOUNTS LEADERSHIP GROUP Vermont men's hockey head coachSteve Wiedlerannounced his team's leadership group for the 2024-2025 campaign, Will Zapernick AndJoel Määtäwill serve as captainJens Richardswill be an alternate. ALWAYS READY TO GO Among the players returning to Catamount Country this season, two players played in all 35 games during the 2023-2024 season Will Zapernick And Timofei Spitserov . Zapernick also played in all nine games this season. For news and updates about the Vermont men's hockey program, follow @UVMmhockey on Instagram, X and Facebook, and visit UVMathletics.com. Handy Toyota is the presenting sponsor of the UVM men's hockey program

