Virat Kohli has scans for mystery injury; Cricket Australia hits Dulip Samaraweera again with a ban

His average this year is a paltry 22.72 from six Tests, although those matches have been played on ultra spin-friendly pitches. Loading Kohli has excelled in Australian conditions, averaging 54.08 from four tours here, although pitches on these shores have become more difficult to hit in the past four years. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was at the helm of the country's historic victories in Ausralia in 2018-19 and 2020-21, is backing Kohli to rediscover his best performances. Well, the king is back in his territory, Shastri said on the ICC Review show.

That's all I'll tell (the doubters). If you earned that title after your exploits in Australia, your (opponents) will remember it when you get going. Disgraced cricket coach gets another misconduct ban MONKEY Cricket Australia has slapped former Sri Lanka Test player Dulip Samaraweera with a new ban following allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a player while coaching. Samaraweera had been banned from all involvement in Australian cricket for 20 years after she was found to have behaved inappropriately towards a female player. Samaraweera has since been accused of further misconduct against another player.

According to a statement from Cricket Australia, the allegation of inappropriate conduct occurred while Samaraweera was employed by Cricket Victoria, but relates to private coaching sessions outside this role. Dulip Samaraweera Credit: Getty Images Samaraweera denied the allegations, but CA said he had chosen not to participate in the investigation and subsequent conduct committee hearing. He was therefore given a ten-year ban for violating the sporting code of conduct. The ban will be served concurrently with his initial 20-year ban, meaning he will still be unable to return to a coaching role with Australia or any state or territory body until 2044, when he turns 72. The seven-time Test representative had been involved with Cricket Victoria's women's program for almost 16 years, including as a long-time assistant coach with the WBBL's Melbourne Stars, before stepping down in May.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins had previously branded Samaraweera's behavior as completely reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for, after CA released the findings of its initial investigation in September. The victim in this case has shown incredible strength of character and courage in speaking out, Cummins said after the initial charges. She will continue to receive our continued support to enable her to achieve her goals on and off the field. From an organizational perspective, the safety and well-being of everyone at Cricket Victoria is paramount. We will not tolerate any behavior that endangers this position, or our people, and will always support our culture of speaking our minds.