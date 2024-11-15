Sports
Commanders-Eagles: Behind Saquon Barkley, Philly shakes off sluggishness in second half to beat Washington, 26-18
The Washington Commanders have come a long way in less than a year. And in another season or two, they might be a Super Bowl contender.
However, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't ready to give up on the NFC East just yet.
The Commanders fought hard against the Eagles but couldn't generate much offense, falling far short on a crucial gamble on fourth down and ultimately falling to the Eagles, 26-18. Saquon Barkley played the closer and scored on two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to put the Commanders away. The Eagles improved to 8-2 and for now they turned back the challenge from the Commanders (7-4), who are a game and a half behind Philadelphia in the division.
The commanders arrive, with Jayden Daniels leading the way. But they need at least one more offseason to build the roster. The Eagles are already there, with a roster that features a star-studded offense and a defense that continues to improve and came up big on Thursday night. While the Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL, Philadelphia's six-game winning streak has shown that the Eagles are still a threat to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
Washington should be excited about its future. But the Eagles showed the commanders that the present is still theirs, at least for a little while.
A slow 1st half for both teams
The Commanders had a tough game against the Steelers last Sunday, but they were the team that looked ready to play early.
The Eagles had a decent drive on their first possession, but missed a field goal. The Commander defense dug in a bit, then Daniels led a touchdown drive. Brian Robinson Jr. was at about the 2-yard line, but hit the pile into the end zone for the score. That was an early statement.
Defense led the way in the first half, or maybe it was just typical rough play on a short rest before a Thursday night game. The Eagles finally got together a drive inside the Commanders' end zone late in the first half, but it stalled and they settled for a field goal. Jake Elliott, who missed two kicks in the first half, scored the 21-yarder. The Commanders took a 7-3 lead into halftime.
Thursday night should have been one of the best games of the entire season, pitting one of the league's biggest upsets in Washington as it tried to reclaim first place in the NFC East. On a Sunday it might have made that happen. During the first half it was difficult for both teams to get into the rhythm.
Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Eagles woke up.
Eagles take a lead in 4th place
The Eagles didn't score their first touchdown until the fourth quarter. Barkley was tackled at the 1-yard line and from there a Hurts push-push was automatic. Elliott missed again, this time with an extra point wide left. The Eagles led 12-10.
The Eagles defense played well and the Commanders made a decision that backfired. Robinson was stopped twice on second and third and short. Instead of attempting a field goal to take the lead, the Commanders went for it. Daniels bobbled the snap, tried to run wide, but was stopped well before the first down. That was a turning point in an exciting match.
The game then escaped from Washington. Barkley rushed for a 23-yard touchdown, then Reed Blankenship caught a rare interception from Daniels. Barkley then scored a 39-yarder and a game that was close for 45 minutes, with the Commanders looking like they could pull off an upset, had turned into a blowout.
The Eagles have done a great job building a Super Bowl contender. They set it up well. They have made key free agent additions, including Barkley, who rushed for over 1,000 yards for the season on Thursday night and has given the offense the playmaker in the run game, making the offense very diverse.
Washington could look at its opponent on Thursday night and see what it needs to do to win the NFC East going forward. The Eagles' victory was a reminder of how much work they have already put in to become one of the NFL's elite teams.
