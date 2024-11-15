Commanders-Eagles: Behind Saquon Barkley, Philly shakes off sluggishness in second half to beat Washington, 26-18

Connect with us

The Washington Commanders have come a long way in less than a year. And in another season or two, they might be a Super Bowl contender.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't ready to give up on the NFC East just yet.

The Commanders fought hard against the Eagles but couldn't generate much offense, falling far short on a crucial gamble on fourth down and ultimately falling to the Eagles, 26-18. Saquon Barkley played the closer and scored on two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to put the Commanders away. The Eagles improved to 8-2 and for now they turned back the challenge from the Commanders (7-4), who are a game and a half behind Philadelphia in the division.

The commanders arrive, with Jayden Daniels leading the way. But they need at least one more offseason to build the roster. The Eagles are already there, with a roster that features a star-studded offense and a defense that continues to improve and came up big on Thursday night. While the Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL, Philadelphia's six-game winning streak has shown that the Eagles are still a threat to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Washington should be excited about its future. But the Eagles showed the commanders that the present is still theirs, at least for a little while.

The Commanders had a tough game against the Steelers last Sunday, but they were the team that looked ready to play early.

The Eagles had a decent drive on their first possession, but missed a field goal. The Commander defense dug in a bit, then Daniels led a touchdown drive. Brian Robinson Jr. was at about the 2-yard line, but hit the pile into the end zone for the score. That was an early statement.

Defense led the way in the first half, or maybe it was just typical rough play on a short rest before a Thursday night game. The Eagles finally got together a drive inside the Commanders' end zone late in the first half, but it stalled and they settled for a field goal. Jake Elliott, who missed two kicks in the first half, scored the 21-yarder. The Commanders took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

Thursday night should have been one of the best games of the entire season, pitting one of the league's biggest upsets in Washington as it tried to reclaim first place in the NFC East. On a Sunday it might have made that happen. During the first half it was difficult for both teams to get into the rhythm.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Eagles woke up.

The Eagles didn't score their first touchdown until the fourth quarter. Barkley was tackled at the 1-yard line and from there a Hurts push-push was automatic. Elliott missed again, this time with an extra point wide left. The Eagles led 12-10.

The Eagles defense played well and the Commanders made a decision that backfired. Robinson was stopped twice on second and third and short. Instead of attempting a field goal to take the lead, the Commanders went for it. Daniels bobbled the snap, tried to run wide, but was stopped well before the first down. That was a turning point in an exciting match.

The game then escaped from Washington. Barkley rushed for a 23-yard touchdown, then Reed Blankenship caught a rare interception from Daniels. Barkley then scored a 39-yarder and a game that was close for 45 minutes, with the Commanders looking like they could pull off an upset, had turned into a blowout.

The Eagles have done a great job building a Super Bowl contender. They set it up well. They have made key free agent additions, including Barkley, who rushed for over 1,000 yards for the season on Thursday night and has given the offense the playmaker in the run game, making the offense very diverse.

Washington could look at its opponent on Thursday night and see what it needs to do to win the NFC East going forward. The Eagles' victory was a reminder of how much work they have already put in to become one of the NFL's elite teams.

LIVE DECLARATION IS OVER44 updates

  • Dallas Goedert lands with the onside kick and that will be enough. A decent win for the Eagles after a slow start, and it's their sixth consecutive game.

  • Not so fast!

    Replay shows Zach Ertz had both feet in the ball when he caught the ball on the two-point conversion, meaning two points for the Commanders. That turns this into a one score match with an offside coming up.

  • TOUCHDOWN: Commanders make the final score a little more respectable

    Jayden Daniels finds the Eagles' old friend Zach Ertz for a five-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion fails. 28 seconds left.

  • TOCUDHOWN: Another for Saquon Barkley turns this into a rout

    This quickly went south for the commanders. Saquon Barkley scores from 39 yards out to put his team ahead by 16 with 4:38 left. He has 146 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He is visibly overjoyed on the sidelines.

  • Jayden Daniels opens the Commanders' drive with a pass straight to Eagles safety Reed Blankenship. It's Daniels' third interception of the season and that should be enough.

  • TOUCHDOWN: Saquon Barkley rips off a 23-yard run to give Eagles a two-score lead

    Yes, this is not going well with the commanders. Saquon Barkley makes them pay for their fourth down decision with a 23-yard touchdown, bringing him to 100 yards for the night. Jake Elliott narrowly makes the extra point to give the Eagles two scores with 4:58 to go.

  • Eagles avoid disaster after ball is knocked out of Dallas Goedert's hands. Grant Calcaterra brings it to the Commanders' 30.

  • Commanders go for it on fourth down, but Jayden Daniels gets hammered way before first. The Eagles get the ball back on their own 26.

    A field goal… would have been helpful.

  • The Eagles still make it to the end zone. Seven straight runs after the no-face mask leads to Jalen Hurts hitting him from the one-yard line.

    And then Jake Elliott misses the extra point. Weft.

  • We enter the fourth quarter and the Eagles crowd is very unhappy after the refs pick up a flag. Commander DT Phidarian Mathis grabbed the bottom of Devonta Smith's helmet, which was initially referred to as a face mask. However, it still should have been a personal foul.

    Instead, the Eagles will have 3rd and 8 when the fourth quarter begins.

  • Another short possession for the Commanders leads to a punt at the Eagles' 25. Jayden Daniels certainly looks like he's playing with a hand that isn't 100%.

  • Commanders hold the Eagles to another field goal. This still feels very much like a Thursday night game.

  • Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels had a cut on his throwing hand superglued.

  • Saquon Barkley's biggest gain tonight was nine yards. He just ripped off a catch and ran for 43 yards. Eagles in the red zone now.

  • Daniels' pass falls incomplete on yet another third down and the Commanders settle for a field goal, but it wasn't until a postponement of the play penalty that it changed from a 40-yarder to a 45-yarder.

  • The first big swing of the third quarter is a questionable pass interference penalty on third down. Eagles rookie Cooper Dejean took Noah Brown's jumper a bit, but not nearly enough to impact a route that just missed Jayden Daniels.

  • Austin Ekeler gives the ball back, Austin Ekeler fumbles the ball and the Commanders get the ball back, and we're underway in the second half.

  • Jalen hurts in medical tent

    According to Kaylee Hartung, Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion. However, he appears to be doing well and runs to the locker room alone at halftime.

  • Rest: Commanders 7, Eagles 3

    Halftime stats

    Commander's Total Offense:

    Jayden Daniels 9-13, 95 yards

    Brian Robinson 33 yards, 5 carries, 1 TD

    Austin Ekeler 5 catches,

    Eagles total offense: 174 yards

    Jalen hurts 10-19, 101 yards

    Saquon Barkley 66 yards, 15 carries

    AJ Brown 3 catches, 42 yards

    * Jake Elliott 1-for-3 on field goals

