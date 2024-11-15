Men's tennis releases spring 2025 schedule





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Middle Tennessee men's tennis head coach Jimmy Borendame has announced the release of its Spring 2025 schedule, which kicks off Thursday, January 16 at the Adams Tennis Complex. The Blue Raiders, currently ranked 33rd in Division I according to the most recent ITA rankings, will look to continue their most recent dominance in Conference USA and win their sixth consecutive conference title in April in Lynchburg, Virginia. Middle Tennessee Tennis opens the 2025 spring season with an in-state match against the seventh-seeded Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 16 in Murfreesboro at the Adams Tennis Complex. This will be the 11th meeting between the two programs dating back to the 1969 season. Middle Tennessee Juniors Karim Al-Amin And Ondrej Horak defeated the Volunteers' Alex Kotzen and Alejandro Moreno in the doubles final at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in October. MTSU also faces the Lipscomb Bisons and the UT Southern Firehawks at home on Jan. 18. After the season openers, the Blue Raiders face their first road tests in New York against the No. 26 Florida Gators and eighth-ranked Columbia Lions or the No. 64 Miami Hurricanes during the ITA Kickoff Weekend event on Jan. 25-26. . MTSU returns home on Jan. 31 to close out the opening month of the season against the No. 24 Auburn Tigers. The month of February begins in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with a game against the No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide at The Hover Met on February 2. The schedule then features a seven-match homestand from Feb. 5 to 23, starting against the No. 21. 42 Vanderbilt Commodores on Feb. 5 at the Adams Tennis Complex, and ending against No. 67 Indiana (Feb. 7), No. 31 Arkansas. (February 9), Eastern Kentucky (February 9), No. 29 Oklahoma State (February 14). Middle Tennessee will host the Battle in the 'Boro for a three-day event in the first matches at the Outdoor Tennis Facility in 2025, where they will host Utah (Feb. 21), No. 72 New Mexico (February 22) and No. 72 New Mexico (February 22) will welcome. South Alabama (Feb. 23) to Murfreesboro. The Blue Raiders' third road trip of the season begins on February 28 in Princeton, New Jersey, against the No. 36 Princeton Tigers, and will last throughout March. Borendame's squad will continue its longest stretch of spring road games against No. 12 Harvard (March 2), No. 41 Pepperdine (March 11), No. 19 San Diego (March 13), Tulane (March 16) and finish back at Tennessee State against No. 27 Memphis (March 30). The April portion of the schedule begins April 4 at home against South Florida at the Outdoor Tennis Facility, followed by the final road game of the regular season in Kentucky against the No. 53 Louisville Cardinals. The Blue Raiders close out the 2025 regular season with a pair of senior games on April 13 against Wichita State and Tennessee State. The Middle Tennessee Conference USA title defense, as well as the event's five-year winning streak, begins April 18 in Lynchburg, Virginia, on the campus of Liberty University. Last season, the Blue Raders defeated the Flames in the CUSA Finals in a 4-2 win on their home court. The NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals will follow shortly after the conference championships on May 2-4 and 10-11, respectively. Quote from Head Coach Jimmy Borendame “This spring 2025 schedule is likely our strongest program yet during my tenure. We will be tested both at home and on the road. We are always fortunate to have large crowds at both the Adams Tennis Complex and the Buck Bouldin Courts on campus. As always, the Blue Raiders will show up every day to win, practice and match, and we look forward to the spring season.” Follow the Blue Raiders Follow Middle Tennessee Men's Tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), (MT_MensTennis) and Instagram (mt_menstennis).

