Sports
Ben Warren named MVP at Business of Cricket Awards
Ben Warren, Head of Marketing and Digital at SCCC, was named Dinesh Patel MVP at the ECB's annual Business of Cricket Awards last night.
The award honors an individual who always gives their all to deliver the best for all visitors to the venue, from fans to stakeholders, suppliers and event delegates.
Known for his relentless efforts and unparalleled expertise, Ben received his award from Dinesh's family members.
The Business of Cricket Awards took place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground and recognized excellence in the First-Class Counties and MCC and key contributors behind the scenes.
Hampshire County Cricket Club won three titles this year, winning the Transforming the Women's Game award, the Best Women's International Spectator Experience and the Sponsorship Campaign of the Year.
The clubs focused on growing women's cricket were recognized for Project Double It, which led to Utilita Bowl becoming the first venue to sell out an international match for England women, changing the way they look at the commercial opportunities around the women's game watching changed. The partnership between Hampshire and Utilita won Sponsorship Campaign of the Year for delivering the largest ever solar PV array in a UK stadium, along with its marketing and campaign efforts.
Lancashire County Cricket Club won both the Communications Campaign of the Year and the Best Digital/Data Innovation award, demonstrating excellence in outreach and data-driven strategy. Lancashire's premium streaming of Bangalore club matches launched their brand new 24/7 LancsTV channel, which proved to be incredibly successful with over 500,000 views in March. The Red Rose Together campaign, designed to champion community work and key growth areas for the game, also recorded hundreds of thousands of views and engagement reaching millions of people.
Warwickshire County Cricket Club has been awarded the title of Most Welcoming and Inclusive Stadiums, along with the Sustainability Campaign of the Year for its innovative waste reduction initiative. The ongoing sustainability work at Edgbaston is unprecedented this summer following a 114% increase in recycling rates on last year's figures for the stadium. A combination of adopting behavior change activities and new technology has helped promote a culture of sustainability.
In a standout year for spectator engagement, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club won the Best Mens International Spectator Experience and Best Spectator Experience The Hundred, reflecting the club's commitment to improving the fan experience.
Surrey County Cricket Club has won the Raising the Game EDI Initiative Award, reflecting its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusivity in sport. Surrey's Academic Cricket Scholars (SACS) program focuses on breaking down barriers for public school children and provides every student, regardless of gender, race or socio-economic background, with open access to every role and opportunity available to them, and provides a broader platform for Pathway capabilities and ultimately their selection options to promote further diversity within the game.
Yorkshire Crickets Groundstaff Jasmine Nicholls, who earlier this year became the first woman to prepare a pitch at Headingley when she led the team into the stadium to cultivate conditions for the Women's IT20 match between England and Pakistan, won the Rising Star award .
Meanwhile, Glamorgan Cricket was honored with the Best Domestic Spectator Experience, cementing its position as a top destination for cricket fans.
In a special moment for Worcestershire County Cricket Club, the club won the Community Engagement Campaign of the Year, in recognition of its impactful outreach efforts.
ECB President Richard Thompson said: Big congratulations to all this year's BOCA winners. It was a privilege to celebrate the very best work carried out by First-Class Counties and MCC across England and Wales this year.
The innovation and dedication shown were truly inspiring. It's fantastic to see the impact of Hampshire's extensive efforts to grow the women's game, Warwickshire's ongoing commitment to sustainability, Lancashire's pioneering digital strategy and much more. All this work shows a real commitment across the game to become bigger, better and more inclusive.
BOCA winners 2024:
Tickets or membership sales and marketing campaign of the year
Winner: Gloucestershire cricket
Sustainability campaign of the year – Waste
Winner: Warwickshire County Cricket Club
Best digital creative content
Winner: Durham County Cricket Club
Communication campaign of the year
Winner: Lancashire County Cricket Club
Community Engagement Campaign of the Year
Winner: Worcestershire County Cricket Club
Transforming the women's game
Winner: Hampshire County Cricket Club
Customer retention initiative of the year
Winner: Essex County Cricket Club
Best digital/data innovation
Winner: Lancashire County Cricket Club
Most welcoming and inclusive stadiums
Winner: Warwickshire County Cricket Club
Best Development or New Facility (over 500,000)
Winner: Marylebone Cricket Club
Best International Spectator Experience for Women
Winner: Hampshire County Cricket Club
Best International Spectator Experience for Men
Winner: Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club
Best Development or New Facility (Under 500,000)
Winner: Leicestershire County Cricket Club
Sponsorship campaign of the year
Winner: Hampshire County Cricket Club
Best domestic spectator experience
Winner: Glamorgan County Cricket Club
Best spectator experience The Hundred
Winner: Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club
Increasing the Game EDI Initiative Award
Winner: Surrey County Cricket Club
Rising star
Winner: Jasmine Nicholls, Yorkshire CCC
Dinesh Patel MVP
Winner: Ben Warren, Somerset CCC
