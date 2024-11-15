Tim Southee retires from Test cricket after England series in New Zealand | Cricket news





New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has announced his retirement from Tests, making his upcoming home series against England his last assignment unless his side qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship final in June. Southee will bid farewell to the Kiwi Whites at his home ground at Seddon Park in Hamilton, where the third test of the series will be played between December 14 and 18. Soon to turn 36, Southee is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker across all formats (770) and is only second to the legendary Richard Hadlee (431) in Tests for the team, with 385 scalps in 104 appearances. Southee also announced he will make a decision on his white-ball swan song in late December before New Zealand host Sri Lanka. The right-armer who made his international debut in 2008 has the distinction of being the only pacer to have played 100 matches in each of the three formats. Southee is also the only bowler to bag 300 Test, 200 ODI and 100 T20I wickets. Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up, he said. Playing for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honor and privilege, but the time now feels right to step away from the game that has given me so much. Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent that my Test career started against all those years ago, and for three reasons that are incredibly special to me, it seems like the perfect way to end my time in the black cap,” Southee said in a statement. Southee relinquished his Test captaincy last month before New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0 at home under Tom Latham. He has appeared in four ODI World Cups, seven T20I World Cups and two Champions Trophy events. Southee was an integral part of New Zealand's eventual victory over India at the WTC in the inaugural edition in 2021, taking five wickets in the top-flight match.

