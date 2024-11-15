2024 All-NKY football teams announced by NKFCA





The regular season is over Kentucky High School Football plows, and the playoffs are underway now. As is the case after every regular season, the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association has announced its postseason awards. Dozens of players were recognized in four divisions. High school football in Northern Kentucky featured many players this season who will continue their careers at the next level, and even some who appear destined for the NFL. Here is a list of all awards handed out, with All-Northern Kentucky teams at the top and division-specific All-Star teams below: All-Northern Kentucky first team Offence: QB Cam O'Hara, Cooper RB Armani Gregg, Dixie RB Kaleb Cole, Catholic at Newport Central W. Isiah Johnson, Cooper W. Grayson Harris, Simon Kenton WR Adam Surrey, Highlands WR Luke Erdman, Beechwood TE Tayden Lorenzen, Highlands OL Ethan Sears, Lloyd Memorial OL Max Merz, Highlands OL Mason Dietz, Covington Catholic OL Dylan Stewart, Conner OL Cole Howard, Beechwood OL Christian Brown, Cooper OL Jack Gatlin, Ryle K Andrew Herron Conner ATH Cash Harney, Catholic in Covington Defense D. L. Austin Alexander, Cooper D. L. Dillon Smith, Ryle DL Torin Bryant, Highlands D. L. Bo Gay, Ryle LB Kaleb Cole, Catholic at Newport Central LB TJ Hicks, Highlands LB Jacob Savage, Ryle LB Mason Stanton, Cooper LB Andrew Bessler, Covington Catholic DB Gabe Williams, Highlands DB Isiah Sebastian, Lloyd Memorial DB Louie Collopy, Catholic at Newport Central DB Isaac Brown, Cooper P Grayson Harris, Simon Kenton All-Northern Kentucky second team Offence QB Wyatt Hatfield, Conner RB Keagan Maher, Cooper RB Chase Flaherty, beechwood RB Dameyn Annex, Ludlow W.R. Landon Lormes, Ryle WR Charlie Ford, Catholic at Newport Central WR Jaiden Combs, Cooper W. Garyn Jackson, Campbell TE Nate Pabst, Beechwood OL Mason Howard, Highlands OL Dalton Turner, Campbell County OL Eli Reynolds, Ryle OL Will Sandfoss, Catholic at Newport Central OL Gabe Lyons, Newport Central Catholic K Gavin Moses, Ryle ATH Tysin Weaver, Simon Kenton Defense DL Sean Haast, Nieuwpoort DL Nick Krallman, Covington Catholic DL Dominic Storer, Dixie Heights DL Kyron Carter, Lloyd Memorial DL Aven Bohms, Simon Kenton LB Jaxson Fann, Lloyd Memorial LB Brody Waddell, Beechwood LB Elijah Depperschmidt, Campbell County LB Tate Kruer, Covington Catholic DB Logan Sanning, Covington Catholic DB Jayden Galicia, Ryle D. B. Ryker Campbell, Cooper DB Tyus McCarter, Highlands DB David Anderson, Dixie Heights DB RodZion Thompson, Newport P Cale Harris, Highlands All-Division I Division I includes Campbell County, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Ryle and Simon Kenton. Player of the year: Austin Alexander, Cooper. Offence: QB Cam O'Hara, Cooper; QB Brady Lee, Simon Kenton; RB Armani Gregg, Dixie Heights; RB Keagan Maher, Cooper; W. R. Isiah Johnson, Cooper; WR Jaiden Combs, Cooper; W.R. Landon Lormes, Ryle; WR Garyn Jackson, Campbell County; WR Grayson Harris, Simon Kenton; OL Noah Reichel, Cooper; OL Jack Gatlin, Ryle; OL Eli Reynolds, Ryle; OL Christian Brown, Cooper; OL Kyle Beatty, Ryle; OL Carson Hehman, Dixie Heights; O. L. Dalton Turner, Campbell County; K Gavin Moses, Ryle. Defense: DL Dominic Storer, Dixie Heights; DL Austin Alexander, Cooper; DL Dylan Smith, Ryle; D. L. Bo Gay, Ryle; DL Aven Bohms, Simon Kenton; LB Jacob Savage, Ryle; LB Kai Werkman, Ryle; LB Mason Stanton, Cooper; LB Landon Brown, Simon Kenton; LB Elijah Depper Schmidt, Campbell County; DB David Anderson, Dixie Heights; DB Isaac Brown, Cooper; DB Ryker Campbell, Cooper; DB Jayden Galicia, Ryle; P Grayson Harris, Simon Kenton. Athletes: Tysin Weaver, Simon Kenton; Dylan Lee, Ryle. All-Division II Division II includes Boone County, Conner, Highlands, Scott and Covington Catholic. Player of the year: Wyatt Hatfield, Conner. Offence: QB Rio Litter, Highlands; QB Wyatt Hatfield, Conner; RB Dylan Gaiser, Covington Catholic; RB Jayden Jackson,; WR Adam Surrey, Highlands; W.R. Chase Caplinger, Conner; W.R. Jackson Arnold, Highlands; WR Chase Bailey, Conner; TE Tayden Lorenzen, Highlands; OL Max Merz, Highlands; OL Dylan Stewart, Conner; OL Mason Dietz, Covington Catholic; OL Mason Howard, Highlands; OL Charles Marshall,; OL Andrew Huber, Covington Catholic; OL Braden Ennis, Scott; K Andrew Herron, Conner. Defense: DL Nick Krallman, Covington Catholic; DL Torin Bryant, Highlands; D. L. Boden Roberts, Conner; DL Marveen Moise,; LB Ethan Grimm, Highlands; LB Tate Kruer, Covington Catholic; LB TJ Hicks, Highlands; LB Andrew Bessler,; LB Travis Hodges,; DB Gabe Williams, Highlands; DB Aaron Hampton, Scott; DB Logan Sanning, Covington Catholic; DB Tyus McCarter, Highlands; DB Shephard Dozier, Conner; P Cale Harris, Highlands. Athlete: Cash Harney, Catholic in Covington. All Division III Division III includes Beechwood, Brossart, Lloyd Memorial, Newport and Holmes Player of the year: Isaiah Sebastian, Lloyd Memorial. Offence: QB Clay Hayden, Beechwood; RB Chase Flaherty, Beechwood; RB Cam Mandel, Brossart; WR Elijah Collins, Lloyd; WR James Cusick, Beechwood; WR Luke Erdman, Beechwood; WR Isaac Amin, Brossart; TE Nate Pabst, Beechwood; OL Quincy Huling, Holmes; OL Shane Willike, Brossart; OL Joe Schroeder, Brossart; OL Jaylen Hartness, Newport; OL Cole Howard, Beechwood; OL Ethan Sears, Lloyd Memorial; K Colson Shelter, Beechwood. Defense: DL Nolan Kruse, Brossart; DL Sean Hurry, Newport; DL Mattox Kelly, Beechwood; DL Kyron Carter, Lloyd; LB Jaxon Fann, Lloyd; LB Brody Aylor, Beechwood; LB Brody Waddell, Beechwood; LB Quinten Tischner, Brossart; DB Isiah Sebastian, Lloyd Memorial; DB Tyler Copeland, Lloyd Memorial; DB Rod Zion, Newport; DB Keegan Gulley, Brossart. Athlete: Kyle Lee, Newport. All Division IV Division IV includes Bellevue, Dayton, Holy Cross, Ludlow and Newport Central Catholic. Player of the year: Dameyn Annex, Ludlow. Offence: QB Emmanuel Miles, Newport Central Catholic; RB Kaleb Cole, Newport Central Catholic; RB Dameyn Anness, Ludlow; WR Max Hunt, Holy Cross; W.R. Carson Evans, Ludlow; WR Charlie Ford, Catholic at Newport Central; WR Grayden Schirmer, Catholic at Newport Central; TE Chris Meyer, Catholic at Newport Central; OL Matt Brock, Ludlow; OL Peyton Young, Dayton; OL Gabe Lyons, Newport Central Catholic; OL Shawn Davidson, Ludlow; OL Will Sandfoss, Catholic at Newport Central; OL Cooper Ward, Holy Cross; OL Patrick Vogt, Bellevue; K. William McElheney, Holy Cross. Defense: D. L. Bason Baas, Catholic at Newport Central; D. L. Littello Johnson, Holy Cross; DL Derrick Fortner, Bellevue; DL Malcolm Perrin, Holy Cross; D. L. Landen Meyer, Ludlow; LB Elias Lopez Torres, Dayton; LB Brayden Sizemore, Bellevue; LB Ayden Smith Baxley, Ludlow; LB Kaleb Cole, Newport Central Catholic; LB Landon Kraft, Newport Central Catholic; DB Byron Conley, Ludlow; DB Spencer Brandenburg, Ludlow; DB Braylon Thornberry, Holy Cross; DB Louie Collopy, Newport Central Catholic; DB Connor Hurtt, Dayton. Athletes: Jordan Pendleton, Bellevue.

