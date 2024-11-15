Nigerian table tennis player Offiong Edem is retiring after twenty years





By Tosin Omojola Nigerian women's table tennis icon, Offiong Edem, has announced her retirement from the national team after an illustrious and uninterrupted career spanning two decades. The 37-year-old star made the announcement on her social media platforms on Thursday, marking the end of two decades of proudly representing Nigeria and winning numerous accolades at major tournaments. In her heartfelt statement, Edem expressed her intention to explore new opportunities after her retirement, including mentoring and inspiring the next generation of table tennis players to surpass her achievements. As a proud five-time Olympian, I say goodbye to the national team. It is time to explore new horizons and nurture young table tennis talents, inspiring the next generation to surpass my achievements, she wrote. She also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her journey, saying:

I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey: family, friends and well-wishers. Your unwavering love and encouragement mean the world. From humble beginnings in Bayside to international recognition: thank you, IOC, NOC, NTTF, and I thank God for talent and the opportunities it has brought. So much has been accomplished and I am grateful. I bow down to myself and continue to work for the table tennis community, empowering young stars. Thank you all again for your support. Peace and love. Edem's name has become synonymous with excellence in Nigerian women's table tennis, following in the footsteps of legends like Bose Kofo and Funke Oshonaike. With five Olympic appearances and numerous African Games titles to her name, Edem leaves behind a legacy of dedication and achievement, cementing her place as one of the continent's table tennis greats. Related

